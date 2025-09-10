Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, urges resolution through dialogue

PM Modi condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, urges resolution through dialogue

PM Modi spoke to Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim, condemning attacks in Doha and backed Qatar's sovereignty. He also reaffirmed India's support for peace, stability and dialogue in the region

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a callwith Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim reaffirmed India’s support for peace, stability and dialogue in the region. (Photo:PTI)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Wednesday (September 10) with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing solidarity with Doha after the recent Israeli attacks and expressed India’s support for peace in the region. 
“PM expressed deep concern over the attacks in Doha and condemned the violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. Modi appreciated Qatar’s role in promoting regional peace and stability, particularly its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages. 
Reiterating India’s long-standing position, Modi stressed that “all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy” and warned against any escalation. He underscored that India stands “firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.” 
Sheikh Tamim thanked Modi for his expression of solidarity, while both leaders noted “the sustained progress in the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership” and agreed to strengthen cooperation across areas of mutual interest. They also decided to remain in close contact. 

India’s recent trade push with Qatar 

India and Qatar are in the middle of talks for a free trade agreement. According to Reuters, both the nations are working to finalise the terms of reference for a free trade agreement by October. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to Doha on October 6 for discussions. 
Earlier in February this year, during Sheikh Tamim’s visit to India, both countries had announced plans for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $28 billion by 2030. 
Qatar accounts for 1.22 per cent of India’s total trade. In FY 2024-25, India exported goods worth $1.68 billion to the Gulf nation, while imports stood at $12.47 billion, dominated by LNG, LPG, chemicals, petrochemicals and aluminium products. 

India-Israel investment pact 

Meanwhile, India maintains close ties with Israel as well. In a key development this week, India and Israel signed a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) to expand economic ties, replacing an earlier agreement signed in 1996 and terminated in 2017. 
The treaty, signed in New Delhi on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich, is the first BIT India has concluded with an OECD member under its revised model text of 2016. 
The finance ministry said the agreement seeks to safeguard investments against expropriation, ensure transparency and guarantee smooth transfers and compensation for losses. “At the same time, it carefully balances investor protection with the state’s regulatory rights, preserving sufficient policy space for sovereign governance,” the ministry added. 
Between April 2000 and June 2025, India received $338 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel, 0.05 per cent of total inflows during the period, with Indian investments in Israel of similar scale. Current investments between the two countries stand at about $800 million.

Topics :Narendra ModiBS Web Reportsindia qatar agreementIndia Israel ties

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 9:03 PM IST

