Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday said that fresh Chinese military activity was detected around the island, saying three sorties of PLA aircraft and four People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were spotted until 6 am (local time).

"3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 4 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

On Sunday, MND detected two sorties of PLA aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 am today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said in a post on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.