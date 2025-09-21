Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Foreign leaders rewarding Hamas': Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

'Foreign leaders rewarding Hamas': Netanyahu rejects Palestinian statehood

Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel

Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House. (Photo: PTI)
AP London
Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 9:54 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the establishment of a Palestinian state will not happen.

Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel.

Netanyahu accused the foreign leaders of giving a prize to Hamas.

It will not happen, he said. A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River.

Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

