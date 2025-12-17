PM Modi departs for Oman from Ethiopia on last leg of three-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Oman from Ethiopia on the last leg of his four-day, three-nation visit.

During Modi's maiden visit to Ethiopia, the two countries elevated their historical ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership'.

He also held wide-ranging talks with his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, following which, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of various MoUs in various fields. Modi also addressed a joint session of the Ethiopian parliament.

The prime minister was conferred Ethiopia's highest award - The Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia. He is the first global head of state to receive this award.