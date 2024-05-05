Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 7 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval vessels around island



According to Taiwan's MND, one of the seven Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's Southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ)

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) said it detected seven Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around Taiwan.
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 8:21 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) said it detected seven Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

According to Taiwan's MND, one of the seven Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's Southwest Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to Chinese action, Taiwanese armed forces monitored the situation and deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems, according to Taiwan's MND statement.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "7 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's SW ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said nine Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels were detected operating around the nation from 6 am (local time) on Friday to 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Following China's action, Taiwan monitored the situation and deployed combat patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems, according to Taiwan's MND statement.

Taking to X, Taiwan's MND posted, "9 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

So far in May, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft 39 times and naval vessels 21 times, Taiwan News reported on Saturday. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of "gray zone tactics" by operating more military aircraft and naval ships near Taiwan.

According to CSIS, gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.

Topics :TaiwanChinamilitary aircraftNaval Warship

First Published: May 05 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

