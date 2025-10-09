Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 9 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 9 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

As per the MND, of the nine sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan
The Taiwanese government is tightening its national security mechanisms to prevent potential Chinese infiltration | Image: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected nine Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

As per the MND, of the nine sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 26 Chinese Military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels. Of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

The Taiwanese government is tightening its national security mechanisms to prevent potential Chinese infiltration into the country's medical cold chain logistics, a senior security official said, as reported by the Taipei Times.

According to the Taipei Times, the statement came after Mirror Media revealed that Pharma Logistics, which handles the medical logistics of nearly half of Taiwan's leading hospitals, including National Taiwan University Hospital and Taipei Veterans General Hospital, has ties to Chinese political and military entities through its parent company, Kerry TJ Logistics Co.

Kerry Logistics' parent companies are connected to Hong Kong's KLN Logistics Group and KHL Holding, which share cross-investments with China's SF Holding Co., the country's largest logistics company. SF Holding, which acquired Kerry Logistics in 2021, maintains a strategic cooperation agreement with the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and operates under China's "military-civil fusion" programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Air Force's transformation 'extraordinary': Air Chief Marshal

Chances of war with India are real, warns Pakistan's defence minister

British PM Keir Starmer calls for quicker UK-India FTA implementation

Trump confidant Sergio Gor appointed as next US ambassador to India

Infiltration down along LoC in J&K due to increased surveillance, says BSF

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary drills

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story