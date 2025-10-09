Taiwan detects 9 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected nine Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

As per the MND, of the nine sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 26 Chinese Military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels. Of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." The Taiwanese government is tightening its national security mechanisms to prevent potential Chinese infiltration into the country's medical cold chain logistics, a senior security official said, as reported by the Taipei Times.