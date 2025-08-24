Indian envoy discusses fair trade with US lawmakers amid tariff tensions

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra discussed fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties with US lawmakers amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

The Indian Ambassador has met four US lawmakers in the last 24 hours and 23 since August 9, as revealed by his social media posts.

Kwatra met Congressman Rep Joe Courtney, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, on Saturday (local time) and thanked him for supporting the bilateral partnership between the two countries.

Highlighted our perspectives on trade and economic cooperation, including the need for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade ties, Kwatra posted on social media.

He also had a productive discussion with Congressman Gabe Amo, Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats. He appreciated Amo's support for the bilateral ties and shared perspectives on the importance of fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagements, said his social media post. He also had a similar conversation with Congressman Jared Moskowitz, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Intelligence (HFAC). In his conversation with Congressman Ben Cline, the Indian envoy highlighted his country's growing hydrocarbon purchases from the US. Had a productive conversation with @RepBenCline. Thanked him for his support to the bilateral partnership, Kwatra posted.