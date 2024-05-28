Taiwan detects significant Chinese military presence around nation

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), on Tuesday, detected a significant Chinese military presence as they track their aircraft and vessels operating around the nation.

According to the ministry's statement, three China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, seven China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and four China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were tracked in the nation's vicinity up until 6 am.

Taiwan's Armed Forces responded to the situation accordingly.

"3 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels, and 4 CCG vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered our southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the ministry said in a post shared on X.

On Monday, Taiwan's ministry said that it had detected 21 Chinese military aircraft, 11 Chinese naval vessels, and four Chinese coast guard vessels operating near its territory from 6 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time).

Out of these 21 Chinese military aircraft, 10 entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to Taiwan's MND.

In response to the Chinese activity, Taiwanese armed forces have monitored the situation and deployed naval vessels, and coastal missiles to monitor the situation.

The escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait highlight the ongoing geopolitical complexities in the region, with Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to defending its sovereignty and democratic values in the face of increasing military pressure from China.

Days after Lai Ching-te was sworn in as Taiwan's President, China launched two-day-long military drills on Thursday, surrounding Taiwan in what it called "punishment" for so-called "separatist acts," CNN reported.

China said it began joint military drills involving the army, navy, air force, and rocket force in areas around Taiwan at 7.45 am (local time) on Thursday.

Taiwan, in retaliation, had deployed its own warships to monitor the situation. This comes as Beijing regards Lai as a "dangerous separatist" as he backs Taiwan's sovereignty and distinct identity, reported CNN.

Despite never having controlled Taiwan, China's ruling Communist Party claims it as part of its territory and has vowed to take the island by force if necessary.