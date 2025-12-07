Army deploys 3D concrete printing for faster construction of bunkers, posts

The Indian Army, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has operationalised on-site 3D concrete printing technology for quick construction of bunkers, sentry posts and protective structures in forward areas of Sikkim, a Defence statement said.

The capability -- already proven in other operational areas earlier -- has been effectively employed by the Trishakti Corps in the Himalayan state, it said.

"The indigenous robotic 3D concrete printer, equipped with a robotic arm, circular mixer, piston pump and generator, is fully vehicle-portable and optimised for rapid movement in mountainous terrain," the statement said.

The printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, validating their strength and protective performance.