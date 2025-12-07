Army deploys 3D concrete printing for faster construction of bunkers, posts

The Indian Army, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has operationalised on-site 3D concrete printing technology for quick construction of bunkers, sentry posts and protective structures in forward areas of Sikkim, a Defence statement said.
The capability -- already proven in other operational areas earlier -- has been effectively employed by the Trishakti Corps in the Himalayan state, it said.
"The indigenous robotic 3D concrete printer, equipped with a robotic arm, circular mixer, piston pump and generator, is fully vehicle-portable and optimised for rapid movement in mountainous terrain," the statement said.
The printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, validating their strength and protective performance.
The 3D concrete printing provides major operational advantages, including customised designs, enhanced blast and ballistic resistance, higher compressive strength, improved quality control, efficient use of local materials and rapid construction in tactically acceptable timelines.
It also supports terrain-specific designs and advanced camouflage needs.
The continued adoption of on-site 3D printing represents a significant leap in the Army's engineering and operational readiness, enabling fast, sustainable, and mission-oriented infrastructure development in challenging environments, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app