Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Army deploys 3D concrete printing for faster construction of bunkers, posts

Army deploys 3D concrete printing for faster construction of bunkers, posts

The capability, already proven in other operational areas earlier has been effectively employed by the Trishakti Corps in the Himalayan state

3D concrete printing technology, Indian Army
The printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, validating their strength and protective performance. Image: X@trishakticorps
Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Indian Army, in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, has operationalised on-site 3D concrete printing technology for quick construction of bunkers, sentry posts and protective structures in forward areas of Sikkim, a Defence statement said.

The capability -- already proven in other operational areas earlier -- has been effectively employed by the Trishakti Corps in the Himalayan state, it said.

"The indigenous robotic 3D concrete printer, equipped with a robotic arm, circular mixer, piston pump and generator, is fully vehicle-portable and optimised for rapid movement in mountainous terrain," the statement said.

The printed structures have undergone live ballistic trials, validating their strength and protective performance.

The 3D concrete printing provides major operational advantages, including customised designs, enhanced blast and ballistic resistance, higher compressive strength, improved quality control, efficient use of local materials and rapid construction in tactically acceptable timelines.

It also supports terrain-specific designs and advanced camouflage needs.

The continued adoption of on-site 3D printing represents a significant leap in the Army's engineering and operational readiness, enabling fast, sustainable, and mission-oriented infrastructure development in challenging environments, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quad calls for bringing perpetrators of Delhi's Red Fort blast to justice

India, US seek additional punitive measures against LeT, JeM, their backers

India-Russia ties among steadiest globally: Jaishankar after Putin's visit

Putin's India visit 'result of Trump's gross incompetence': Ex-US official

President Putin invites PM Modi to Russia in 2026 for next annual summit

Topics :Indian ArmyArmydefence sector

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story