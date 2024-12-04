PM Modi extends greetings on Navy Day, salutes Indian Navy's valour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Indian Navy Day and saluted the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy for their unmatched courage and dedication.

"On Navy Day, we salute the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy who protect our seas with unmatched courage and dedication. Their commitment ensures the safety, security and prosperity of our nation. We also take great pride in India's rich maritime history," PM Modi posted on X.

Extending greetings on this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that this is an occasion that commemorates the staggering combat prowess of Navy.

In a social media post on X, Amit Shah wrote, "Greetings to the personnel of the Indian Navy on Navy Day. This is an occasion that commemorates the staggering combat prowess of our navy as well as honors the multidimensional role it plays by reinforcing our foreign relations through guarding the maritime routes and providing humanitarian support. Salutations to the immortal martyrs who laid down their lives for the nation."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Navy personnel and their families.

Highlighting the importance of Navy, Singh said that Indian Navy is an important pillar in the national security architecture and safeguarding India's Maritime Security.

"As the country celebrates the Navy Day today, I extend my greetings and warm wishes to all Indian Navy personnel and their families. The Indian Navy is an important pillar in the national security architecture, safeguarding India's Maritime Security. Our Navy plays a pivotal role in ensuring safe, secure and stable seas reaffirming our stature as the Preferred Security Partner and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region," Singh posted on X.

The Indian Navy celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.