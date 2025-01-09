Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Taliban hails India as 'significant partner' after high-level talks

Over a million Afghan refugees have returned from Pakistan and Iran since 2023, emphasising the scale of displacement. India has pledged additional support for their rehabilitation and healthcare

taliban
India's foreign Secy Vikram Misri meets Acting Afghan FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai today (Photo: X)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
The Taliban has referred to India as a “significant regional and economic partner” following high-level talks between the two sides. This marks the highest level of engagement since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in 2021.  
 
India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai on Wednesday, according to reports. The discussions covered various topics, including trade, development projects, and humanitarian support.  
 

Expanding trade through Chabahar Port  

 
A key focus of the talks was expanding trade through the Chabahar Port in Iran. The port, developed by India, offers an alternative trade route that bypasses Pakistan’s Karachi and Gwadar ports. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the importance of this collaboration in its statement:  
 
“In line with Afghanistan’s balanced and economy-focused foreign policy, the Islamic Emirate aims to strengthen political and economic ties with India as a significant regional and economic partner,” the statement read.  
 
India also reiterated its commitment to supporting Afghanistan’s development. “We are considering engaging in development projects and boosting trade ties to ensure the welfare of the Afghan people,” said India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a subsequent statement.  
 

Focus on humanitarian support   

India, which has provided shelter to thousands of Afghan refugees, reaffirmed its support for rehabilitation efforts. Over a million Afghan refugees have returned from neighbouring Pakistan and Iran since late 2023. In response to Afghanistan’s requests, India has committed to providing additional material support for the health sector and refugee rehabilitation programs.  
 
“In response to the request from the Afghan side, India will provide further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees,” the ministry stated.  

Strengthening ties through sports and aid   

The meeting also explored cultural connections, with both countries discussing strengthening sports ties, particularly in cricket, a sport cherished in both nations.  
 
India has consistently extended humanitarian aid to Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, despite not officially recognizing the administration. Since 2021, New Delhi has sent shipments of wheat, medicines, Covid-19 vaccines, and winter clothing to Afghanistan, helping the country navigate its economic and humanitarian crises.  
 

A complex diplomatic balancing act   

While maintaining humanitarian ties, India reopened its Kabul embassy in June 2022, less than a year after the Taliban’s return to power. A team of technical experts was sent to manage the mission. However, Afghanistan’s embassy in New Delhi ceased operations in November 2023 after diplomats from the ousted Afghan government were denied visa extensions.  
 
Meanwhile, the Taliban appointed Ikramuddin Kamil as its acting consul in Mumbai, signalling an effort to maintain unofficial diplomatic channels with India.  
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

