Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / In a 1st high level engagement with Taliban, foreign secy meets Afghan's FM

In a 1st high level engagement with Taliban, foreign secy meets Afghan's FM

In the meeting, India's foreign sceretary Vikram Misri underlined India's historic friendship with the Afghan people and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries

Vikram Misri

The meeting comes days after India condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan saying that it's Pakistan's old practice to blame its neighbours for its internal failures. | Photo: X

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's foreign sceretary Vikram Misri, on Wednesday, met acting foreign minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai.  In the meeting, Misri underlined India’s historic friendship with the Afghan citizens and the strong people to people contacts between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.   The meeting follows India's recent condemnation of Pakistan's airstrikes on Afghanistan, accusing Pakistan of its habitual practice of blaming neighbours for its internal challenges.

More From This Section

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

Assam mining rescue: Navy deployed with special equipment for search ops

World Human Rights Day 2024

India, EU discuss protecting human rights in 11th dialogue meet in Delhi

Air Marshal AP Singh inspects the Guard of Honour, at Air Force Headquarters, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Air Marshal AP Singh took over as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff on February 1.

Every citizen of this country akin to a soldier: IAF chief A P Singh

satellite rocket space

India eying integrated satellite communication grid: Defence space official

Sheikh Hasina

Hasina may continue staying in India despite Dhaka's extradition request

Topics : Taliban Afghanistan India diplomacy Ministry of External Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV Cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon