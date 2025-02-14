Tariffs, trade, terrorism: PM Modi, Prez Trump discuss key India-US issues

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Friday held their first bilateral meeting since Trump’s return to the White House for a second time. The two leaders discussed an entire gamut of issues, ranging from tariffs, trade in oil and gas, nuclear energy, to increasing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific through Quad.

Highlighting the role played by the Indian diaspora in strengthening India-US relationship, PM Modi announced the opening of two new Indian consulates in Los Angeles and Boston.

Both leaders also announced the opening of negotiations for a trade agreement that is ‘mutually beneficial’ to both nations.

In the bilateral meeting, both nations agreed to counter cross border terrorism, with the US agreeing to extradite ‘26/11 terror attack’ accused ( Tahawwur Rana) to India. “We will work together to counter radical islamic terrorism. We have agreed for the extradition of one of the most horrific persons,” Trump announced.

Defence, tech, energy

The two leaders agreed to work together to enhance the defence partnership between India and the US. Trump announced to enhance military sales to India, including that of state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jets. PM Modi also talked about developing a defence cooperation framework between the two countries.

Highlighting the energy needs of India, and the role nuclear energy could play, both nations also announced partnership on small modular nuclear reactors. Trump also laid focus on increasing oil and gas exports to India. “India needs them (oil and gas), and we have plenty of these,” he said.

The two nations agreed to enhance partnership on advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and other such areas. PM Modi also announced the launch of Nisar, a joint Isro-Nasa collaboration, on an Indian launch vehicle.

Tariffs

Trump laid special emphasis on having a ‘fair’ trade relationship with India. Highlighting the ‘huge’ trade deficit of the US with India, Trump repeated his plans of imposing ‘reciprocal tariffs’ on any nation, including India, that imposes tariffs on US products.

Addressing a press conference after their bilateral meeting, Trump said, “We are unable to give any concessions (to India). So we are going the easy way… same tariffs… neither high, nor low. I didn't do this in my first term because of humane reasons (arising out of Covid pandemic).”

MAGA plus MIGA to MEGA

PM Modi acknowledged Trump's emphasis on Making America Great Again (Maga), and highlighted India's vision of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. “In the language of US, it is MIGA, that is, Make India great again,” he said.

“Thus the cooperation between two countries will lead to a 'Mega' partnership,” he added.

Illegal immigration

Answering media questions after their bilateral talks, PM Modi said that illegal immigration is a global issue and India is ready to take back any ‘verified’ Indian living in the US illegally.

He also said that it is also essential to tackle the human trafficking network, since it is mainly the poor people with big ambitions that are often fooled into this trap.

PM Modi also extended an invitation to Trump to visit India anytime soon.