Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi, huge cache of weapons recovered

Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi, huge cache of weapons recovered

The security forces remain vigilant and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities

Security forces,army,soilder
Security forces in a joint operation unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Lapri area of Mahore, Reasi district. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces in a joint operation unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Lapri area of Mahore, Reasi district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on credible intelligence, a search operation was conducted, leading to the discovery of a hideout with a large amount of arms and ammunition including, one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, two Pistols (along with magazines), 511 AK-47 rounds, 14 Pistol rounds, four hand grenades and a backpack, added the police statement.

The seized items have been secured, and further investigations are underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms and to identify any links to terrorist activities.

The security forces remain vigilant and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Following the detection, security forces destroyed the explosives, they said. In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "IED recovered at Langate, Kupwara, on the Baramulla-Handwara road. Chinar Warriors and @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara."

"Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria after fall of Assad's regime

Providing water, power to Rohingyas our duty till they are in J&K: Farooq

J-K CM Omar Abdullah reaffirms support for revival of industrial sector

Real challenge in J&K is to manage complex web of public expectations: PDP

Two policemen found dead with bullet injuries in J&K, fratricide suspected

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir terror attackIndia weapons

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story