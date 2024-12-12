Terror hideout busted in J-K's Reasi, huge cache of weapons recovered

Security forces in a joint operation unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Lapri area of Mahore, Reasi district, police said on Wednesday.

Based on credible intelligence, a search operation was conducted, leading to the discovery of a hideout with a large amount of arms and ammunition including, one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, two Pistols (along with magazines), 511 AK-47 rounds, 14 Pistol rounds, four hand grenades and a backpack, added the police statement.

The seized items have been secured, and further investigations are underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms and to identify any links to terrorist activities.

The security forces remain vigilant and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Meanwhile, Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Wednesday, officials said.

Following the detection, security forces destroyed the explosives, they said. In a post on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said, "IED recovered at Langate, Kupwara, on the Baramulla-Handwara road. Chinar Warriors and @JmuKmrPolice averted a major terror incident today by recovering and destroying an IED at Langate, Kupwara."

"Indian Army remains resolute in its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free," it added.