Indian Navy to start 2025 by inducting last Scorpene sub, new stealth ship

India's naval might is set to get a boost in the coming weeks, with ThePrint reporting on Wednesday that the Indian Navy is gearing up for a significant start to 2025 with the expected commissioning in January of two key assets — the last submarine in the Kalvari-class or Scorpene-class series and the first Nilgiri-class stealth frigate.

ALSO READ: India's 2024 missile breakthroughs: Game-changing tech boosts defence might Citing officials in the defence and security establishment, the report said that while both vessels were initially planned for commissioning in December, the schedules have now been adjusted.

Navy to get final Scorpene-class submarine soon

Vagsheer, the sixth and final Scorpene-class submarine, was ordered in 2005 and launched in April 2022. These submarines are being constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders under a technology transfer agreement with France-based Naval Group.

While globally referred to as Scorpene-class submarines, the Indian Navy designates them as Kalvari-class submarines.

The Scorpenes are 2000-tonne conventional attack submarines designed for diverse missions, including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, intelligence gathering, and special operations.

More From This Section

Each submarine is equipped with six weapon-launching tubes and carries 18 weapons, including torpedoes and missiles.

ALSO READ: German or Spanish submarine? Indian Navy's choice depends on the best AIP INS Kalvari, the first in this series, was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2017.

The report added that Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will also construct three additional submarines for the Navy under Project 75 (P75), with the contract expected to be signed by next month.

First of seven new stealth frigates to enter navy soon

The Nilgiri-class guided missile frigates are also under construction at Mazagon Dock. The frigate set to be commissioned next month will be the first of seven stealth frigates being developed for the Indian Navy.

These frigates are part of Project 17A and are based on the earlier P17 Shivalik-class design, incorporating advanced stealth technology, indigenous weapons and sensors, and a modern integrated construction methodology.

ALSO READ: Redoubled focus on niche, disruptive technologies: Navy Chief Tripathi Citing the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the report said that the P17A frigates offer enhanced survivability, sea-keeping, stealth, and manoeuvrability.

India's naval power continues to grow

On December 9, the Indian Navy inducted the Russian-built INS Tushil into its Western Fleet, referred to as the Sword Arm. The second ship in this class, Tamal, is scheduled for delivery early next year.

These ships are part of a $2.5-billion agreement signed between India and Russia in 2016 for four frigates.

ALSO READ: INS Tushil 'among world's most advanced': How it'll boost Indian Navy power Under the agreement, two ships were to be built in Russia, while the remainder are being constructed at Goa Shipyard in India with Russian technical assistance.

Additionally, on December 18, Nirdeshak, the second Survey Vessel Large (SVL), will reportedly be commissioned in Visakhapatnam. The first ship of this class, INS Sandhyak, was inducted in February 2024.

These SVL ships are designed to conduct full-scale hydrographic surveys of ports, harbours, navigational channels, coastal areas, and deep seas, ensuring safe marine navigation. They are also equipped for various naval operations.