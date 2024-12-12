Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / UAE foreign minister arrives in New Delhi for 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE foreign minister arrives in New Delhi for 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Notably, the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan

EAM S Jaishanakar with AB Zayed, UAE FM
EAM S Jaishanakar with AB Zayed, UAE FM | Image: X/@DrSJaishankar
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting.  Welcoming the UAE leader, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, the visit will "further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE."

"Warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy PM & FM of UAE @ABZayed as he arrives in New Delhi for the 4th Strategic Dialogue & the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE," Jaiswal said in a post on X,

Notably, the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on September 1, 2022.

In the year 2022, both sides also signed an MoU to establish Cultural Council Forum to deepen the partnership.

"These are MoU between the Wildlife Institute of India and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation for the Conservation of the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican," the MEA press release stated.

Both Ministers reiterated their commitment to achieving the goal of USD 100 billion in bilateral trade in the next five years.

Both Ministers observed the possibility of linking instant payment platforms in either country, such as through the United Payment Interface (UPI) of India.

More From This Section

Must save minorities in Bangladesh, bring them back: Mamata to Centre

EAM Jaishankar to meet UAE counterpart on Dec 12 for strategic dialogue

Indian Navy to start 2025 by inducting last Scorpene sub, new stealth ship

US wants India, Bangladesh to resolve differences peacefully: Matthew Miler

BEML wins Rs 136 cr defence ministry contract for high mobility vehicles

UAE Foreign Minister appreciated the contribution of the Indian community to UAE's progress and development while Jaishankar thanked him and the entire UAE leadership for taking care of the Indian community.

Both sides agreed to hold meetings of various institutional dialogues on consular issues, skills and manpower in the coming months.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

About 1.5 mn deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked to air pollution: Study

Fecal coliform levels in Yamuna continue to soar in Delhi

Highlights: Wad of currency notes recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat; Dhankhar orders probe

Delhi to Srinagar in 13 hrs: Vande Bharat train to be a reality in Jan 2025

After 111 yrs, John Nicholson's statue stripped of national monument status

Topics :New DelhiUAEExternal Affairs MinistryUPIS Jaishankar

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story