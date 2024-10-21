Trudeau wrecked ties; Khalistanis are Canada's 'deep assets': Envoy Verma

Canada has not provided any "shred of evidence" to India regarding the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and the accusations against Indian diplomats are "politically motivated", according to Sanjay Kumar Verma, India's High Commissioner to Canada who has been recalled by New Delhi from Ottawa.

In an interview aired on Canadian broadcaster CTV on Sunday, Verma also rejected the allegations of New Delhi's involvement in targeting individuals in Canada. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





ALSO READ: Who was Hardeep Nijjar - man at the centre of India-Canada diplomatic storm Nijjar, who was designated as a terrorist by India's National Investigation Agency in 2020, was shot and killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey in June last year.

'Not a shred of evidence'

"We needed to see some evidence on the basis of which we can converse with our Canadian counterparts," said Verma, adding, "Unfortunately, not a shred of evidence has been shared with us."

Verma also pointed out that any evidence shared with India by Canada "has to be legally acceptable".

More From This Section





ALSO READ: Are Justin Trudeau's political troubles driving India and Canada apart? Verma's interview comes days after India said that the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau , was targeting its representatives for "vote bank politics", as its diplomatic relations with Canada hit a fresh low last Monday following New Delhi's decision to withdraw its High Commissioner, Verma, along with other diplomats and officials, from the country and expel six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.

Tensions between India and Canada had already heightened after Trudeau alleged last September a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. New Delhi had rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd."





ALSO READ: Problem lies with Trudeau's foreign policy: Canadian expert on India ties Last Monday's escalation came after Ottawa conveyed to New Delhi its intention to question Indian diplomats and officials as part of its investigation into Nijjar's killing. In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), New Delhi firmly rejected the Canadian allegations as "preposterous imputations", attributing them to a "political agenda" from the Trudeau government aimed at serving its "narrow political interests."

No connection to Nijjar case

Responding to the charges against him by Canadian authorities, Verma denied any connection to the Nijjar case.

When asked if he had any involvement in the killing of Nijjar, Verma responded, "Nothing at all, no evidence presented, politically motivated."

Verma added that India is "committed not to do extrajudicial killings on any territory".





ALSO READ: Nijjar Killing, Pannun attack part of 'same' plot: Canada's ex-envoy Verma also denied directing or coercing anyone to gather information on Khalistan separatists in Canada. "I, as high commissioner of India, have never done anything of that kind," he emphasised.

Canada has claimed that it has expelled the Indian envoy and five other Indian diplomats recalled by New Delhi. Additionally, Canadian authorities have accused Indian agents of involvement in "homicides, extortion and violent acts" targeting pro-Khalistan individuals, which India has categorically dismissed.

During the interview, Verma stressed that India is a country governed by the rule of law and would consider any evidence that holds in Canadian courts to be valid in Indian courts as well. "Unfortunately we have not got anything from Canadian officials which can lead us to a better spot," he added.

Verma also condemned Nijjar's murder, saying, "Any murder is wrong and bad. I do condemn and that is what I have said in many interviews. Let's get to the bottom of the issue."





ALSO READ: Trudeau hostile to India: Unusually strong MEA response to Canada explained Canadian authorities have labelled Verma and other Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the investigation into Nijjar's death.

'Absolutely politically motivated'

Asked about some Canadian officials reportedly wishing to visit India to share evidence in the case, Verma revealed that while they planned to leave for India on October 8, they only submitted the completed visa application that same day.

"Visas needed to be affixed for any delegation," he noted, explaining that "for any government delegation to travel to another country, you need an agenda to go by. There was no agenda at all."

"There was no agenda shared with us. Agenda was shared at the last minute, I believe, after the flight would have departed," he added.





ALSO READ: Gap between actions, words: India slams Trudeau's 'One India' remarks "I think it was pre-planned. They knew that visas cannot be issued in half an hour or in an hour and therefore they did it. I think it was absolutely politically motivated," Verma said.

Throughout the interview, Verma maintained that India had been asking for evidence in the case.

India's information gathering 'all overt'

Verma noted that New Delhi does have an interest in monitoring the activities of pro-Khalistan groups in Canada, explaining, "Do we want to know what pro-Khalistani elements in Canada are doing? Yes, we do." He added, "That's my national interest. That's my whole concern with Canada, which is trying to tear up Indian territory."





ALSO READ: Delhi Police writes to Telegram to probe possible Khalistan angle in blast He also criticised Canadian politicians who might believe otherwise, saying, "If the Canadian politicians are so novice that they want me not to know what my enemies are doing here, I'm sorry -- then they don't know what international relations is all about."

Verma stressed that any information gathering was "all overt", based on publicly available sources such as newspapers and public statements.

Khalistani extremists 'deep assets' of Canadian intelligence

Verma also alleged that Khalistani extremists and terrorists are "deep assets" of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), the federal government of Canada's foreign intelligence service and security agency.

Verma also accused the Canadian government of "encouraging" Khalistani extremists".

"Khalistani extremists are being encouraged all the time. This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I'm not giving any evidence," the Ambassador said.

Canada must take India's 'core concerns seriously'

Verma emphasised that the Canadian government must take his country's "core concerns seriously".

"We only want the Canadian regime of the day, government of the day, to understand my core concerns sincerely, rather than being bedfellows with those who are trying to challenge Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said during the interview.

Asserting that events in India would be decided by Indian Citizens, Verma said, "These Khalistani extremists are not Indian citizens, they are Canadian citizens and no country should allow its citizens to challenge the sovereignty of another nation."

Trudeau relying on intelligence, not evidence

During the interview, Verma said that Prime Minister Trudeau had wrecked bilateral political ties.

Verma said that Trudeau had been relying on intelligence rather than evidence. "On the basis of intelligence, if you want to destroy a relationship, be my guest. And that's what he (Trudeau) did," Verma said.

(With agency input)