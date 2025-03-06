Trump halts Ukraine intel sharing, undermining HIMARS effectiveness

The United States has suspended a longstanding intelligence-sharing agreement with Ukraine to pressure Kyiv into peace negotiations with Russia.

The move follows a tense Oval Office meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this week.

Speaking about halting intelligence-sharing with Kyiv, national security adviser Mike Waltz told CBS News, “We are pausing, assessing, looking at everything across our security relationship.” The White House had already announced its decision to freeze future weapons deliveries to Ukraine earlier this week.

Impact on HIMARS operations

This decision has an immediate impact on the Ukrainian army’s use of US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), limiting Kyiv’s combat capabilities.

READ: Russia has become a threat to France and Europe: French President Macron Since the start of the war in February 2022, Ukraine has relied heavily on real-time battlefield intelligence from the US to maximise the effectiveness of HIMARS strikes against Russia. By blocking this support, Kyiv will not be able to use HIMARS to its full potential, weakening its battlefield position.

What is HIMARS?

HIMARS is a precision-strike weapon developed by Lockheed Martin Corporation, a US defence and aerospace manufacturer. It is designed to fire multiple guided rockets and missiles with high accuracy, enabling long-range strikes, according to the US Department of Defense. HIMARS is considered one of the best artillery systems in the world.

Ukraine has used its fleet of over 40 Lockheed Martin-made HIMARS units in combat, and two have been destroyed by Russia, according to media reports.

The system has played a crucial role in Ukraine’s defence, allowing it to target Russian command centres, ammunition depots, and logistics hubs from a distance.

US-imposed restrictions on weapon systems in Ukraine

According to media reports, many advanced US weapon systems come with built-in digital restrictions, allowing Washington to control how and where they are used. These restrictions reportedly extend to target selection and firing mechanisms.

Restrictions include GPS-based targeting locks that rely on GPS data controlled by US satellites, limiting the locations where weapons can be fired. Some software-based restrictions require specific target coordinates that can only be input with US approval. Reports also suggest that the US has the capability to disable or limit certain functions remotely, ensuring compliance with pre-set usage agreements.

According to the Central Intelligence Agency, these measures are part of US efforts to balance supporting Ukraine’s defence while preventing direct military escalation with Russia. However, experts warn that such restrictions hamper Ukraine’s ability to defend itself effectively, potentially prolonging the conflict.

Meanwhile, North Korea, which supplies ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, has not imposed any such restrictions on its weapon exports to Moscow.