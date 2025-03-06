India reminds UK of 'diplomatic obligations' on Jaishankar security breach

Khalistani extremists breach security As Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House venue after an event, an extremist rushed toward his vehicle and tore the Indian national flag in the presence of police officers. A widely shared video captures the moment the individual aggressively approached the minister’s convoy while officers initially hesitated to act. The footage shows the protester tearing the Tricolour as others chanted slogans. Shortly after, police detained him along with other demonstrators. Khalistani extremists disrupted Jaishankar’s visit to London, attempting a security breach during a protest. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs of India said, "We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations." The Indian government on Thursday condemned the "provocative activities" linked to the security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to London. In a statement, India criticised the misuse of "democratic freedoms" by a small group of "separatists and extremists".

Another video shows Khalistani extremists protesting outside the venue where Jaishankar was holding discussions. The protesters can be seen waving flags and shouting pro-Khalistani slogans.

Jaishankar raises concerns over Khalistani activities Jaishankar held talks with UK’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, addressing issues related to trafficking and extremism. The talks included India's ongoing concerns about Khalistan separatist activities in the UK, a matter it has consistently brought to the attention of British authorities. Following the meeting, Jaishankar posted on X, "We discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism." The incident occurred during Jaishankar’s official visit to the UK from March 4 to 9.

During his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland, Jaishankar also met Jonathan Reynolds, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade, to assess the progress of negotiations on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Talks on the trade deal resumed last week after discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio last year.