Trump to host Pakistani army chief Asim Munir over lunch at White House

The lunch meeting is set for 1 pm local time in the Cabinet Room, according to the president’s official schedule. Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his five-day trip, Pakistani media have reported.

Subsequently, the Indian government dispatched seven all-party delegations to 25 key countries—including several UN Security Council members—from May 23 to present its position. In parallel, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led delegations of lawmakers and former diplomats to various capitals to advocate Islamabad’s stance.

Asim Munir’s US visit follows G7 snub to PM Modi

Field Marshal Munir, promoted to the ceremonial rank last month, is increasingly viewed as one of the most powerful figures in Pakistan’s military establishment. According to reports in Dawn, the visit is “primarily bilateral in nature,” and marks his first US trip since assuming the field marshal title.

His arrival in Washington comes days after President Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 summit in Canada. PM Modi, who addressed the summit on Tuesday, was invited by the Canadian government. Donald Trump cut short his Canada visit to address unfolding crises in West Asia.