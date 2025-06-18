Trump to host Pakistani army chief Asim Munir over lunch at White House

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House on Wednesday — his first official visit to the United States since the deadly India–Pakistan clashes along the Line of Control (LoC) in April and May.
The lunch meeting is set for 1 pm local time in the Cabinet Room, according to the president’s official schedule. Munir is also expected to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth during his five-day trip, Pakistani media have reported.
Background: Kashmir terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor
Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the killing of 26 civilians in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22. India accused Pakistan-based groups of orchestrating the attack, describing it as a cross-border terror operation. Islamabad has denied any involvement.
In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir identified as terrorist bases. Official statements said more than 100 militants were neutralised in the strikes.
Subsequently, the Indian government dispatched seven all-party delegations to 25 key countries—including several UN Security Council members—from May 23 to present its position. In parallel, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari led delegations of lawmakers and former diplomats to various capitals to advocate Islamabad’s stance.
Donald Trump claims credit for de-escalation; India dismisses mediation
President Trump has claimed credit for helping defuse tensions between the two nuclear neighbours, suggesting he used trade leverage to bring both sides to the table. However, India has rejected any suggestion of third-party mediation or US involvement in de-escalating the situation.
Asim Munir’s US visit follows G7 snub to PM Modi
Field Marshal Munir, promoted to the ceremonial rank last month, is increasingly viewed as one of the most powerful figures in Pakistan’s military establishment. According to reports in Dawn, the visit is “primarily bilateral in nature,” and marks his first US trip since assuming the field marshal title.
His arrival in Washington comes days after President Trump cancelled a planned meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G7 summit in Canada. PM Modi, who addressed the summit on Tuesday, was invited by the Canadian government. Donald Trump cut short his Canada visit to address unfolding crises in West Asia.
Specifics of Asim Munir’s meetings remain unclear
While the broader purpose of Munir’s visit is understood to involve defence and security cooperation, the specific agenda of his meetings with US officials has not been disclosed. Analysts say the timing of the trip is diplomatically sensitive, especially amid India–Pakistan tensions and shifting US engagement priorities in the region.
