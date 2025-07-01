Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Stolen airstrip returned to IAF after being secretly sold off 28 years ago

Stolen airstrip returned to IAF after being secretly sold off 28 years ago

The case dates back to 1997, when Usha Ansal and her son Naveen Chanda allegedly stolen an airstrip used by the Indian Air Force during the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars

Airstrip

According to the Vigilance Bureau report, the airstrip, originally acquired by the British administration in March 1945 for World War II operations, belongs to the IAF | Representative image | Photo: PTI

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Twenty-eight years after a World War II-era airstrip was allegedly stolen and sold, a mother-son duo in Punjab have been named in a first information report (FIR), The Times of India has reported.
 
The case, registered in Firozpur district, pertains to an airstrip located in Fattuwala village that was used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars. The airstrip, which served as an advanced landing ground, was allegedly misappropriated in 1997 by Usha Ansal and her son Naveen Chanda, in collusion with certain revenue officials.
 
According to the report, the duo illegally took possession of the land and subsequently sold it, prompting fresh legal action decades later.
 
 
The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the chief director of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) to investigate the allegations levelled against the duo. The order was issued after a report was filed on June 20, following which an FIR was registered. The case has been registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):
 
  • Section 419 (cheating by impersonation)
  • 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)
  • 465 (forgery)
  • 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc)
  • 471 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine)
  • 120B (criminal conspiracy).
 
DSP Karan Sharma has been handed over the charge to lead the investigation in this case to identify all those involved in the long-concealed scam. In May 2025, the Ministry of Defence reclaimed the land after a directive from the High Court.

Also Read

Metal debris, missile, operation sindoor

Defence attache's IAF loss in Op Sindoor remark sparks row: What happened

UK jet at Kerala airport

UK F-35B awaits repairs after tech issue in Kerala: British High Commission

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Evacuated over 3,400 Indian nationals from Iran in 14 flights so far: MEA

Premiumindian military, indian army, defence, army

Theatre commands are no longer optional for India's military

pakistan Flag

Pak Major who captured IAF pilot Abhinandan in 2019 killed in Waziristan

 
According to the Vigilance Bureau report, the airstrip, originally acquired by the British administration in March 1945 for World War II operations, belongs to the IAF. It also verified that the strip has been with the IAF, which was used during the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971.
 
Usha and Naveen, residents of Dumni Wala village, allegedly fabricated revenue records to falsely claim ownership of the land, which they then sold in collusion with some officers.
 
The incident came to light after a whistleblower, named Nishan Singh, who worked as a former revenue official, filed a complaint. Despite years of inaction, the case made some headway in 2021, after the commandant of Halwara Air Force Station wrote to Firozpur’s deputy commissioner, seeking a probe.
 
With no action being taken for years, the whistleblower reached the High Court and filed a petition, seeking a probe into this matter. Singh’s counsel argued that the original owner, Madan Mohan Lal, passed away in 1991; yet, the sale deeds were executed six years later in 1997. These documents listed Surjit Kaur, Manjit Kaur, Mukhtiar Singh, Jagir Singh, Dara Singh, Rakesh Kant, and Ramesh Kant as the recorded owners in the 2009–10 Jamabandi. 
The High Court pulled up Firozpur’s deputy commissioner for inaction in the matter, citing concerns of national security.
 

More From This Section

INS Tabar, Navy

Indian Navy contains fire on board Palau-flagged tanker with 14 Indian crew

ramchander rao, telangana bjp president

Former MLC, ABVP veteran, Ramchander Rao elected as Telangana BJP president

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

97,000 persons convicted in UP under 'operation conviction' since 2023

Cars

No fuel for old vehicles in Delhi from today: Here is what to know

stampede, bengaluru

Bengaluru stampede: IPS officer's suspension order quashed by tribunal

Topics : Indian Air Force World War II BS Web Reports 1962 war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon