UK unveils defence strategy embracing AI, drones, nuclear capabilities

By Ellen Milligan

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government outlined a new defense strategy on Monday that aims to put a “stronger, more lethal” North Atlantic Treaty Organization at the forefront of British defense plans as the country boosts its nuclear deterrent, rebuilds munitions and weapons stockpiles and invests billions of pounds into technologically-advanced warfare methods.

The new defense strategy warns that the threats the UK faces “are more serious and less predictable than at any time since the Cold War.” Here’s how the UK plans to shift from a long period of under-investment and a peacetime mentality to become ready for war, as detailed in Monday’s 140-page document:

Nuclear: The report recommends that Britain should begin discussions with the US and NATO on the “potential benefits and feasibility of enhanced UK participation in NATO’s nuclear mission.” The government wants to achieve this by renewing its existing nuclear deterrent, investing £15 billion ($20 billion) in its warhead program, and exploring other means of deterring enemy use of nuclear weapons — which could include the purchase of fighter jets capable of firing nuclear bombs. The review is is explicit in the need for Britain to play a greater role in nuclear deterrence, as the only European country to assign its nuclear capability to the defense of NATO — something which France doesn’t currently do. The need for stepped up UK action is driven by the “the unprecedented challenge” of the US facing two “near-peer” nuclear powers in Russia and China, the report said.

With Trident already absorbing much of the UK’s defense expenditure, the policy is likely to be expensive. As well as the investment in nuclear warheads, Britain plans to build as many as 12 new submarines. Russia, China Warnings The UK is already under “daily attack” by threats ranging from espionage to cyber warfare and information manipulation, harming both society and the economy, according to the report. It warns that US security priorities have shifted from NATO — and by extension Europe — to the Indo-Pacific and its own homeland. The reviewers said both Russia and China are increasing the number and type of nuclear weapons in their stockpiles and have deepened their relationship with each other. They warned that there will continue to be grounds for them to align with Iran and North Korea, even if marred by mistrust.

The study also describes China as a “sophisticated and persistent challenge” while falling short of calling it a threat — in line with the government’s existing approach to the Asian nation. It does warn however that the UK is likely to face Chinese technology wherever and with whomever it fights, and China is likely to continue to carry out spying activities and cyber-attacks. Army, Navy The review recommended that the Army should have as a minimum 73,000 regular soldiers, rising to 100,000 including reservists. When funding allows, it said there should be a “small uplift” in the size of the regular army — already at its smallest size since the Napoleonic era — as well as a 20% boost to active reserves.

Defense Secretary John Healey told the House of Commons on Monday that he aimed to increase the army to 76,000 in the next Parliament — which is set to end in 2034. That’s nevertheless likely to attract criticism that it’s not happening soon enough. The UK also outlined plans for a “hybrid navy” adding to the submarines built under the AUKUS partnership with the US and Australia through investments in autonomous vessels. They will primarily patrol the North Atlantic. Munitions Keir Starmer’s government will invest £1.5 billion to build six munitions factories, creating a constant flow of shell production that can be rapidly built-up if needed. This would transform the UK’s industrial base, creating more manufacturing jobs and building up ordnance stockpiles that have run dry following decades of under-investment and regular shipments to Ukraine.

The government will also buy up to 7,000 long-range missiles, after Russia’s war on Ukraine demonstrated how crucial these kinds of weapons are for deep strike capability. AI, Drones The UK will move to invest more heavily in cyber security and other advanced technologies, setting up a new Cyber and Electromagnetic Command to protect military networks against tens of thousands of cyber attacks a year and help coordinate Britain’s own offensive cyber operations. The country will also set up a new digital targeting system to allow the armed forces to better pinpoint and eliminate enemy targets. The government said investing in artificial intelligence, software, land drone swarms and more conventional weapons such as long-range weapons and air defense would allow the army to become 10 times more lethal.

Separately, the review warned that developments in “engineering biology” have the potential for “enormous harm in the shape of new pathogens and other weapons of mass destruction,” while not specifying what it would do in mitigation. Air Defenses While falling short of calling for an Israel-style ‘iron dome’ defense system to protect the UK from a significant air attack, the report’s authors said Britain should improve current capabilities, by procuring more E-7 Wedgetail airborne early warning aircraft, for example. Officials said the aim is to create systems which are able to shoot down threats more effectively, exploiting existing capabilities rather than significantly investing in new ones.

Just weeks ago, security experts warned Britain wouldn’t be able to defend itself from a ballistic missile attack, but officials warned an iron dome system would be a very expensive. The review called for the Ministry of Defence to devise a roadmap toward “deeper interoperability” with NATO allies and said it should also aim to connect digital and conventional capabilities by July 2026. Private Investment The report recommended the UK develop a dedicated strategy for the financial services sector by next March, encouraging venture capitalists and private equity investors to put more money into the defense industry. The government will also establish a UK defense innovation unit backed by £400 million to fund and grow British-based defense companies, with a new exports office working to help sell British technology and weapons to its allies.