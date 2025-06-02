NIA questions Kolkata travel agency owner in Pakistan espionage probe

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday questioned the owner of a Kolkata-based travel agency in connection with a Pakistan espionage case, an official said.

Mohammed Masood Alam, owner of the travel agency, was questioned by the NIA about some suspicious money transactions made through his office on three occasions, he said.

The central agency on Saturday conducted searches at the travel agency's office in Kidderpore area, apart from a hotel in Park Circus and a shop in the Alipore area of the city.

"He was questioned regarding the three transactions made through his agency, especially the one made on April 3, 2024. His statements were recorded," he added.