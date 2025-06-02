Op Sindoor delegation scheduled to brief PM Modi on diplomatic outreach

The aim of these delegations was to mobilise international opinion against terrorism and assert India’s “zero-tolerance policy.” The delegations included senior political leaders and veteran diplomats from the political spectrum.

According to an India Today report, the delegations will brief the prime minister on key developments from the delegations’ visits, these include high stakes meetings, strategic conversations, and the responses of various nations to the Pahalgam attack of April 22 and India’s efforts to counter terrorism.

In a show of bipartisan unity, the government sent seven delegations overseas and each of these delegations was led by a prominent Member of Parliament:

Shashi Tharoor (Indian National Congress)

Ravi Shankar Prasad (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Sanjay Kumar Jha (Janata Dal United)

Baijayant Panda (BJP)

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party)

Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Saudi Arabia expressed strong support for India’s fight against Pakistani terrorism; Italy suggested enhancing bilateral cooperation; and Indonesia promised to support New Delhi’s anti-terrorism stance at all international platforms.

The delegation sent to the UK visited Ambedkar Museum in London to pay tribute to Bhimrao Ambedkar.