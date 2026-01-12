US Ambassador-designate says India to be a part of Pax Silica: Details

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor on Monday said that India will be part of the Washington-led artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain security initiative Pax Silica, PTI reported.

Gor, who assumed office as the US ambassador to India on Monday, said that no country is as essential as India for Washington, and both sides are actively engaged in firming up a trade deal. "India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump , Gor said that real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end.

What is Pax Silica? Pax Silica is a US-led initiative focused on AI and technology supply-chain security, aimed at bringing friendly and trusted countries together to ensure that key technologies are safe, reliable, and not controlled by hostile players. The initiative seeks to build a strong and secure technology system led by the US and its partners. It covers the full chain needed for AI, from critical minerals and energy to manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics. Key goals of Pax Silica Pax Silica aims to reduce over-dependence on any one country for key technologies. It also focuses on working with partners to secure tech supply chains, fix weaknesses, encourage joint investments, and protect sensitive technologies through trusted digital systems.