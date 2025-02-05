Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US plane carrying 205 deported Indians to land in Amritsar in afternoon

According to reports, the US military plane C-17 is carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states

US military C-17 aircraft
US military C-17 aircraft | Image: X/@@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India Amritsar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
A US military aircraft carrying around 200 illegal Indian immigrants is likely to land at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, the aircraft was expected to land in the morning. So far, details of those on the plane are not available.

According to reports, the US military plane C-17 is carrying 205 illegal immigrants hailing from Punjab and neighbouring states.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday that the state government would receive the immigrants and set up counters at the airport.

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the US government's decision and said these individuals, who contributed to that country's economy, should have been granted permanent residency instead of being deported.

He said many Indians entered the US on work permits which later expired, making them illegal immigrants.

The minister said he plans to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar next week to discuss the concerns and interests of Punjabis living in the US.

Dhaliwal had also appealed to Punjabis not to travel abroad through illegal means, emphasising the importance of acquiring skills and education to access opportunities worldwide.

He encouraged people to research legal ways, acquire education and language skills before travelling abroad.

After Donald Trump assumed office as the US President last month, the country's law enforcement agencies have launched a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Many people from Punjab, who entered the US through "donkey routes" or other illegal means by spending lakhs of rupees, are now facing deportation.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

