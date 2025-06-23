Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US urges citizens to exercise 'increased caution' while travelling to India

US urges citizens to exercise 'increased caution' while travelling to India

The advisory also tells US citizens not to travel to parts of Central and East India due to terrorism

Tourists
US government employees working in India are required to obtain permission prior to travel to most areas in the states of Bihar. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New York/Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The US has issued an advisory for its citizens travelling to India, urging increased caution due to crime and rape, and advising them not to travel to certain parts of central and eastern parts of the country due to terrorism.

The travel advisory issued last week states that rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India and violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations.

It added that terrorists, who target tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls and government facilities, may attack with little or no warning.

The advisory issued on June 16 further adds that the US government has limited ability to provide emergency services to its citizens in rural areas, which stretch from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal.

The advisory also tells US citizens not to travel to parts of Central and East India due to terrorism.

Maoist extremist groups, or Naxalites, are active in a large area of India that spans from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal, the advisory said.

Attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur sporadically in the rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand that border with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Southwest areas of Odisha are also affected, it added.

US government employees working in India are required to obtain permission prior to travel to most areas in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Odisha. It said permission is not required for the capital of these states.

US government employees working in India also need approval to travel to the eastern region of Maharashtra and the eastern region of Madhya Pradesh, it said.

US citizens have also been advised against travelling to Manipur. Ongoing ethnic-based conflict has resulted in reports of extensive violence and community displacement, it said, adding that the US government employees working in India require prior approval before visiting Manipur.

It also advised its citizens not to travel to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, except for visits to the eastern Ladakh region and Leh, due to terrorism and civil unrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India pursuing FTAs with mature, rule-bound markets: S Jaishankar

Iran launches more than 40 missiles toward Israel, 23 people injured

Amit Shah warns Naxals of monsoon operation, rules out talks or truce

Another flight from Iran with 311 Indians lands in Delhi; 1,400 evacuated

Jaishankar calls India's trade pacts with mature markets 'space to watch'

Topics :United StatesMaharashtraMeghalayaAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story