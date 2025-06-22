Amit Shah warns Naxals of monsoon operation, rules out talks or truce

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said Naxalites won't get rest during monsoon as operations against them will continue during rains, even as he ruled out talks and appealed to the ultras to lay down arms and join the journey of development. Since January last year, more than 400 Maoist ultras have been gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in the state, the most notable being the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70), the general secretary and top most operative of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), in Bastar on May 21. "Every time during monsoon, Naxalites used to get rest (as swollen rivers hamper anti-Naxal operations inside dense forest). But this time, we will not let them sleep during monsoon and we will move further to achieve the target of 31/3 (2026 to eliminate Naxalism)", Shah said. He appealed to Naxals to surrender, join the journey of development and avail of the benefits of a "lucrative" surrender policy. "No need for talks. Just give up armed struggle and join the mainstream. I wholeheartedly welcome all those who have laid down arms and joined the mainstream and assure them whatever promises the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre have made to them will be fulfilled. We will try to help you even more," he added. Speaking after laying the foundation stones for the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) campus and a Central Forensic Science Lab in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, he said the complete implementation of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will make India's criminal justice system the most modern, speedy and scientific justice system in the world. "The country will enter into an era of more evidence-based criminal justice. After complete implementation of three criminal laws, any FIR registered in any corner of our country will ensure justice to the complainant and the victim up to the Supreme Court within 3 years. There will be no delay in justice for more than three years," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed nation by 2047 not only focuses on innovation, infrastructure, industrial and economic progress but also ensuring timely justice and the three new laws will help in this regard, he said. "There was a time when arguments for justice were based on feelings or imagination and evidence, but I believe that where there is proof, scientific evidence, only then the accurate result comes. With the help of FSL (forensic science lab), India will be among the countries with the highest conviction rate in the world in a few years," he said. The new laws make it mandatory for the forensic science team to visit the scene of any crime in which the punishment is more than seven years, Shah said. Shah said the NFSU campus in Nava Raipur will cost Rs 145 crore and CFSL Rs 123 crore, adding these will come up in three years. Graduation from NFSU means a job guarantee and youth of Chhattisgarh must grab this great opportunity, he added. "In the coming years, 32000 forensic experts will emerge every year and our requirement is not more than 30000 every year. We will become self-reliant in the field of forensic science. Yesterday, someone sent me a survey which claims the global forensic technology market is worth USD 20 billion and will be worth 55 billion US dollars by 2036 with a 13 per cent compound annual growth rate," he said.

The survey estimates India's share in it to be 9 per cent, which means there is huge potential for the youth to explore, he added. "Chhattisgarh has four regional State Forensic Science Laboratories in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg and Jagdalpur. Now CFSL will also be set up which will give huge strength to our criminal justice system. Now no one will have to go to any other state and there will be no need to send forensic samples to Delhi for investigation. The entire investigation will be done in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar itself," he added. Within a short time, the NFSU has 16 campuses, seven of which have been established and nine have been approved. Ten additional campuses are proposed, which will see NFSU expand its operations to 26 major locations nationwide, Shah said. During the function, Shah also virtually inaugurated the NFSU transit campus in Sejbahar here and i-Hub Chhattisgarh. After the Sai government took over, MoUs worth Rs 5 lakh crore have been signed in recent investment summits, Shah said, but added that the state's industrial revolution cannot happen till its youth become entrepreneurs themselves. "If someone from outside sets up an industry, employment, revenue and possibilities will increase. But when the youth of Chhattisgarh become MSME industrialists, create their own startups, they will create a culture of industrial adventurism. Chhattisgarh will not be able to develop until then," he said. The i-Hub High Hope initiative launched during the day will not only help youth create startups but will also give them technological support and check the practicality of their ventures, Shah said. A similar centre has been set up in Gujarat and it is doing very good work, Shah said. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain were present on the occasion.