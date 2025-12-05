Putin India Visit LIVE: PM Modi, Putin to hold talks today; focus on trade, defence, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day state visit, marking the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed him at Palam Airport with a warm handshake and hug, before the two leaders left together in the same vehicle, a gesture highlighting the close camaraderie they have built over the years.

Putin's schedule on Friday PM Modi then hosted Putin for a private dinner at his residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, continuing the tradition of high-profile hospitality reserved only for a select group of world leaders. President Droupadi Murmu will formally welcome the visiting dignitary on Friday and host a state banquet in his honour. Senior members of the Russian government and top business leaders are accompanying Putin on the trip.

On Friday, PM Modi and Putin will convene their summit-level talks at Hyderabad House, where a flurry of agreements is expected across key sectors including trade, defence, energy and investment. New Delhi is also likely to push for steps to address the current trade imbalance with Russia. A large Russian business delegation and several senior ministers are already in the capital as both sides look to deepen strategic cooperation in a rapidly evolving global environment. Putin's first visit to India since Ukraine war

This is Putin’s first visit to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict , and Moscow has described the trip as “Druzhba Dosti”, a term celebrating friendship in both Russian and Hindi. The Kremlin noted that Modi’s airport reception came as a pleasant surprise, as it was not communicated in advance.

The personal warmth between the two leaders has been a defining feature of recent interactions, seen earlier this year in Tianjin, where they drove together for talks during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, and in July when Putin hosted Modi at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.