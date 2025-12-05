Putin India Visit LIVE: PM Modi, Putin to hold talks today; focus on trade, defence, energy ties

Delhi will witness extensive traffic restrictions on key central roads, including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and ITO, from Friday morning onwards due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit.
Traffic curbs will be in effect at multiple time blocks: 9 am–12 noon, 10–11:30 am, 11 am–12:30 pm, 3–5 pm, and 5–9 pm. Pragati Maidan Tunnel (towards Hanuman Setu) will remain closed, and parking will be prohibited on stretches of BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road, Janpath, Akbar Road, MLNP, W Point, Firoz Shah Road, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Road. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed.
Alternate routes suggested include DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rafi Marg, and Prithvi Raj Road. Commuters are advised to use public transport and plan journeys in advance, especially to airports, railway stations, and ISBTs.