Putin India Visit LIVE: PM Modi, Putin to hold talks today; focus on trade, defence, energy ties

Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: Get all the information on Vladimir Putin's India visit, from his arrival and dinner with PM Modi to key talks on trade, defence, economy and global security

On Friday, PM Modi and Putin will convene their summit-level talks at Hyderabad House, where a flurry of agreements is expected across key sectors including trade, defence, energy and investment | Image: X/@narendramodi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 9:03 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day state visit, marking the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed him at Palam Airport with a warm handshake and hug, before the two leaders left together in the same vehicle, a gesture highlighting the close camaraderie they have built over the years.
 
PM Modi then hosted Putin for a private dinner at his residence on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, continuing the tradition of high-profile hospitality reserved only for a select group of world leaders.  Putin's schedule on Friday  President Droupadi Murmu will formally welcome the visiting dignitary on Friday and host a state banquet in his honour. Senior members of the Russian government and top business leaders are accompanying Putin on the trip. 
On Friday, PM Modi and Putin will convene their summit-level talks at Hyderabad House, where a flurry of agreements is expected across key sectors including trade, defence, energy and investment. New Delhi is also likely to push for steps to address the current trade imbalance with Russia. A large Russian business delegation and several senior ministers are already in the capital as both sides look to deepen strategic cooperation in a rapidly evolving global environment.  Putin's first visit to India since Ukraine war
This is Putin’s first visit to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and Moscow has described the trip as “Druzhba Dosti”, a term celebrating friendship in both Russian and Hindi. The Kremlin noted that Modi’s airport reception came as a pleasant surprise, as it was not communicated in advance.
 
The personal warmth between the two leaders has been a defining feature of recent interactions, seen earlier this year in Tianjin, where they drove together for talks during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, and in July when Putin hosted Modi at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow.
 

9:03 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Delhi prepares for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit

Delhi is decked with boards, flexes, and Indian and Russian flags welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
 
During his two-day state visit (4–5 December 2025), Putin will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discuss key trade and defence agreements, and participate in inter-governmental and business meetings.

8:43 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Russian President to hold summit talks with PM Modi today

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday to strengthen trade, defence, and energy ties. The visit comes amid Western sanctions on Russia and India’s ongoing trade talks with the US over Russian oil imports.
 
Moscow, a long-time arms supplier, aims to boost bilateral trade with India to $100 billion by 2030, while New Delhi has increased purchases of discounted Russian crude since Europe reduced reliance on Moscow.
 
The leaders are also set to discuss civil nuclear energy, labour, and other strategic areas, with new agreements expected to highlight the resilience of India-Russia relations.

8:11 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Russia expands economic ties with India, banks seek clearance to operate in India

Russian lenders Gazprombank and Alfa-Bank have applied for clearance to operate in India, while Russia’s central bank has opened an office in Mumbai. Indian public-sector companies are expected to finalise a deal with Uralchem, Russia’s leading producer of potash and ammonium nitrate, as New Delhi aims to strengthen cooperation in the sector.
Both countries are also exploring a stable Eurasian transport framework, including the Eastern Maritime Corridor, to connect Vladivostok with Chennai.

Read full story here.

7:53 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Major traffic curbs and diversions in central Delhi

Delhi will witness extensive traffic restrictions on key central roads, including Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and ITO, from Friday morning onwards due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit.
 
Traffic curbs will be in effect at multiple time blocks: 9 am–12 noon, 10–11:30 am, 11 am–12:30 pm, 3–5 pm, and 5–9 pm. Pragati Maidan Tunnel (towards Hanuman Setu) will remain closed, and parking will be prohibited on stretches of BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, Ring Road, Janpath, Akbar Road, MLNP, W Point, Firoz Shah Road, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Road. Vehicles parked in violation will be towed.
Alternate routes suggested include DDU Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rafi Marg, and Prithvi Raj Road. Commuters are advised to use public transport and plan journeys in advance, especially to airports, railway stations, and ISBTs.

7:44 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Extensive traffic restrictions in Delhi over Russiam President's visit

Major traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place across central Delhi on Friday due to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit. Key areas around Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House and Rashtrapati Bhavan will face parking bans and road closures across multiple time blocks. Delhi Traffic Police has advised using public transport and planning travel in advance.

7:23 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Russia looks to broaden trade with India amid US sanctions pressure

Moscow is seeking to safeguard and expand its trade with India as US sanctions tighten over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian crude. Both nations have set a goal to raise bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, with Russia aiming to diversify imports that are currently dominated by Indian oil purchases.
 
Russia has shown interest in importing more shrimp, rice, tropical fruits and has already ramped up shipments of Indian potatoes and pomegranates. It is also exploring Indian food-processing machinery while proposing joint production of Arctic-class vessels and civilian aircraft.
India and Russia are additionally poised to sign a mobility agreement that will open avenues for Indian semi-skilled and skilled workers in Russia, particularly in healthcare and construction sectors.

7:15 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: PM Modi gifts Russian edition of Gita to President Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he gifted a Russian-language edition of the Bhagavad Gita to President Vladimir Putin.
 
“The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world,” the Prime Minister posted on X, sharing details of the gesture.
PM Modi also hosted a private dinner for the Russian leader at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg during Putin’s two-day visit to India.

7:11 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Vladimir Putin questions US pressure on India over Russian fuel imports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has questioned US pressure on India to curb Russian fuel purchases, noting that Washington continues to buy nuclear fuel from Moscow.
Speaking after his arrival in New Delhi for a two-day state visit, during which he was welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said the U.S. should not expect India to follow restrictions it does not follow itself.

Read full story here.

6:50 AM

Putin India Visit LIVE: Vladimir Putin receives warm welcome in Delhi as PM Modi greets him at airport

Russian President Vladimir Putin returned to India after four years on a brief visit, receiving a warm welcome in New Delhi on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted him with a hug at Palam Airport before the two leaders travelled together in the same vehicle, revisiting their shared car ride during the SCO Summit just three months ago.
