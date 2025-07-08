CDS warns of strategic implications for India in the neighbourhood

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, said in New Delhi on Tuesday that relations among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh could have strategic implications for India.

Speaking in the context of evolving geopolitics in South Asia, the CDS said in one of his first major non-military public events since Operation Sindoor, the “possible convergence of interests” among the three countries may have implications for India’s security.

ALSO READ: China's rare earth magnet curbs a wake-up call for Indian auto makers: ACMA The CDS discussed a wide range of topics related to India’s military preparedness in an age of global uncertainties and conflict. “India needs to prepare for both old and new wars,” he remarked.