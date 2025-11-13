Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar meets Ukrainian, Saudi counterparts on sidelines of G7 FMM

Jaishankar meets Ukrainian, Saudi counterparts on sidelines of G7 FMM

Jaishankar also held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio that largely focused on issues relating to trade and supply chains

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Ottawa
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 7:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held separate meetings with his Ukrainian and Saudi counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) Outreach session in Canada, discussing recent developments and regional issues of mutual interest.

Jaishankar, in a social media post, said he had a useful conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"He (Sybiha) shared Ukraine's perspective on recent developments," the EAM said.

Jaishankar also met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and discussed a wide range of subjects, including bilateral relations, regional hotspots, connectivity, and energy.

Jaishankar is in Niagara to attend an outreach session with the G7 partner nations.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio that largely focused on issues relating to trade and supply chains.

The external affairs minister also met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand and reviewed India-Canada cooperation in areas of trade, energy, security and people-to-people ties as part of efforts to rebuild ties that came under serious strain following a diplomatic row two years ago.

He also held separate bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Germany, France, Brazil and the UK on the margins of the G7 meeting.

During his talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Jaishankar in a social media post said he "took stock of our Strategic Partnership. Discussed deepening our cooperation in multilateral and plurilateral formats".

Following his talks with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Jaishankar said: "We are actively exploring opportunities for greater trade, investment, health and technology cooperation."  After meeting German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, the external affairs minister said the focus was on advancing the bilateral strategic partnership and India-EU ties.

Jaishankar said he and Wadephul also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan.

On his meeting with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, he said the positive momentum in India-UK relations was acknowledged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modi reaffirms support for Bhutan's 13th plan, attends peace festival

Can Pakistan's 27th Amendment turn Asim Munir into a new Ayub Khan?

Assam's new military station to boost security, intelligence: Experts

Putin to visit India on Dec 5 as ties deepen, says Russia-India forum host

Democracy key condition for my return to Bangladesh, says Sheikh Hasina

Topics :S JaishankarUkraineG7Saudi Arabia

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story