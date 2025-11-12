Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade ties and supply chain cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio with a focus on issues relating to trade and supply chains.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of a conclave of G7 foreign ministers in Canada.
Jaishankar said it was a "good" meeting.
"Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi," the external affairs minister said on social media.
"Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific," he said.
