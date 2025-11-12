Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade ties and supply chain cooperation

Jaishankar, Rubio discuss trade ties and supply chain cooperation

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers' conclave in Canada, discussing global conflicts and regional stability

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Jaishankar said it was a "good" meeting. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his American counterpart Marco Rubio with a focus on issues relating to trade and supply chains.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a conclave of G7 foreign ministers in Canada.

Jaishankar said it was a "good" meeting.

"Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi," the external affairs minister said on social media.

"Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modi reaffirms support for Bhutan's 13th plan, attends peace festival

Can Pakistan's 27th Amendment turn Asim Munir into a new Ayub Khan?

Assam's new military station to boost security, intelligence: Experts

Putin to visit India on Dec 5 as ties deepen, says Russia-India forum host

Democracy key condition for my return to Bangladesh, says Sheikh Hasina

Topics :External Affairs & Defence SecurityWorld NewsS Jaishankar

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story