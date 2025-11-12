Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Modi reaffirms support for Bhutan's 13th plan, attends peace festival

Modi reaffirms support for Bhutan's 13th plan, attends peace festival

PM Modi held talks with Bhutanese leaders, pledging aid for energy, trade, and connectivity, and inaugurated the Kalachakra ceremony at the Global Peace Prayer Festival

PM Modi
The prime minister also announced a decision to set up an immigration check post at Hatisar in Assam to facilitate the movement of investors and visitors to the economic hub.
Press Trust of India Thimphu
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Wednesday reaffirmed its "unwavering" support to Bhutan's 13th five-year-plan as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck and joined Bhutanese leadership to attend the Kalachakra initiation ceremony, hosted as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

Following the meeting, Modi lauded Singye's contribution in further cementing India-Bhutan ties and said the discussions focused on bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade, technology and connectivity.

"Discussed cooperation in energy, trade, technology and connectivity. Lauded the progress in the Gelephu Mindfulness City Project, which aligns with our Act East Policy," Modi said on social media.

In the morning, Modi inaugurated the "Kalacakra Wheel of Time Empowerment" at the Global Peace Prayer Festival that was attended by top Bhutanese leadership, including Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Singye.

"This is an important ritual with great cultural significance for Buddhists around the world. The Kalacakra Empowerment is a part of the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival, which has brought together devotees and scholars of Buddhism to Bhutan," Modi said on 'X'.

Before leaving for New Delhi, Modi said the outcomes from his visit in sectors such as energy, healthcare and connectivity will "add momentum to our bilateral partnership".

In a special gesture, King Jigme Khesar came to the airport to see off Modi.

As Modi wrapped up his two-day trip to Bhutan, the Ministry of External Affairs said the prime minister reaffirmed India's unwavering support to Bhutan's 13th five-year-plan (2024-2029), including the economic stimulus programme, emphasising New Delhi's commitment to actively assisting the neighbouring country in achieving its key development priorities and advancing sustainable growth across sectors.

"The Bhutanese side appreciated India's assistance for Bhutan's 13th five-year-plan period for various projects under implementation across Bhutan and their contribution to the country's development," it said.

India has already committed to providing Rs 10,000 crore for Bhutan's 13th five-year-plan.

Modi also conveyed India's full support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City.

The prime minister also announced a decision to set up an immigration check post at Hatisar in Assam to facilitate the movement of investors and visitors to the economic hub.

A joint press statement, referring to the inauguration of the 1,020-MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project by PM Modi and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, said it stands as a testament to the friendship and exemplary cooperation between Bhutan and India in the field of hydropower.

"The leaders welcomed the understanding reached regarding the resumption of work on the main dam structure of 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I hydroelectric project and agreed to work for expeditious completion of the project," it said.

"Once completed, Punatsangchhu-I will be the largest hydroelectric project jointly developed by the two governments," it added.

The leaders also welcomed the active engagements of Indian companies in the hydropower projects in Bhutan, and the Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for India's announcement of a concessional Line of Credit of Rs 4,000 crore to fund the energy projects in Bhutan.

The two sides emphasised the importance of improving cross-border connectivity and bolstering border infrastructure, including setting up more integrated check posts, the statement said.

"The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for the steps taken by the government of India to institutionalise arrangements for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and fertilisers to Bhutan," it said.

"Both sides welcomed the arrival of the first consignment of fertilisers from India under the new arrangement," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can Pakistan's 27th Amendment turn Asim Munir into a new Ayub Khan?

Assam's new military station to boost security, intelligence: Experts

Democracy key condition for my return to Bangladesh, says Sheikh Hasina

PM Modi meets Bhutan's former king, praises his efforts for bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Anand, discusses rebuilding ties

Topics :Narendra ModiExternal Affairs & Defence SecurityIndia-Bhutan

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story