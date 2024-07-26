Business Standard
NSA Doval visits Myanmar, expresses concerns over ongoing violence

Doval is in Myanmarese capital Naypyidaw to attend a meeting of security chiefs of member nations of BIMSTEC grouping

Ajit Doval

Several parts of Myanmar have been witnessing intense fighting between the military junta and resistance forces. | (PTI: Photo/Kamal Singh)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSA Ajit Doval met his Myanmarese counterpart Admiral Moe Aung and is understood to have conveyed New Delhi's concerns over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India.
Doval is in Myanmarese capital Naypyidaw to attend a meeting of security chiefs of member nations of BIMSTEC grouping, according to the Indian embassy in Yangon.
Myanmar has been witnessing wide-spread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021.
Several parts of Myanmar have been witnessing intense fighting between the military junta and resistance forces. The resistance forces have already captured several towns.
"NSA Shri Ajit Doval is leading the Indian delegation at the 4th Annual Meeting of #BIMSTEC Security Chiefs being held in Naypyitaw today. He met with the Myanmar NSA Admiral Moe Aung yesterday, and BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing," the Indian embassy said in a post on 'X'.
It is learnt that Doval and Aung discussed security related issues and the Indian NSA apprised his Myanmarese counterpart on New Delhi's concerns over the impact of violence and instability in Myanmar on its border with India.

Myanmar shares a 1,640 km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.
The resistance forces in that country have already captured many key trading points along the borders with India, China and Bangladesh.
Rakhine state and many other regions have reported severe fighting between armed ethnic groups and the Myanmarese military since October last year.
The hostilities between the two sides saw a rapid spike since November in several key Myanmarese towns and regions near the border with India as well fuelling concerns in New Delhi over the possible ramifications for security of Manipur and Mizoram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

