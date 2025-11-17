Jaishankar to meet Russian counterpart today to discuss key regional issues

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Moscow on Monday.

The sides will discuss political communication between the two countries, as well as pressing bilateral, regional and international issues, including cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Brics, the United Nations, and the Group of 20, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Jaishankar is leading a delegation from India for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of Government hosted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on November 18.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson had earlier said that Jaishankar and Lavrov are also likely to touch upon preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi, as reported in TASS.