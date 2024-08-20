Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Will continue to work with Malaysia for prosperous Indo-Pacific: Prez Murmu

Malaysia is also a key partner for India in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and an important country in the Act East Policy and in the Indo-Pacific vision, she said

President Droupadi Murmu said the Centre has vigorously promoted a range of sectors, such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence, while also creating an ideal ecosystem for startups
The President said that India sees Malaysia as a strong partner in the Global South.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 7:38 PM IST
India will continue to work with Malaysia and extend all cooperation in the pursuit of shared objectives of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

Welcoming Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said the common cherished values of democracy, multiculturalism, pluralism and mutual respect have been the guiding force for India-Malaysia relations.

This is Ibrahim's first India visit as the prime minister of his country.

Murmu noted that both sides have decided to further intensify India-Malaysia relations by upgrading the ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, and are working towards an action-oriented roadmap for its implementation across various sectors of cooperation.

Murmu extended best wishes for Malaysia's assumption of the Chair of ASEAN in 2025, reiterating that India will continue to work with Malaysia and extend all cooperation in the pursuit of "our shared objectives of a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region", according to a statement issued by the President's office.

Through Prime Minister Ibrahim, the President also conveyed her felicitations to the King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, on his recent coronation, it added.


Topics :MalaysiaIndo-Pacificpresident

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

