FIR filed against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun over Republic Day threats

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case against Pro-Khalistani terrorist and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, news agency PTI reported. Police said the action was taken after he allegedly issued threats to create unrest in New Delhi ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.

SFJ, a group which campaigns for the creation of an independent Khalistan, is banned in India but continues to operate legally in Canada, where it maintains that its activities are peaceful and within the law.

What is the case about?

The FIR has been filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). These sections relate to promoting enmity between groups, making statements that harm national unity, threatening the sovereignty and integrity of India, and criminal conspiracy, according to officials.

Why was the FIR registered? Police said the case was registered after Pannun released a video on social media. In the video, he allegedly threatened to disturb peace and law and order in the national capital before January 26. In the video, Pannun claimed that so-called “sleeper cells” had put up pro-Khalistan posters in different parts of Delhi. He mentioned areas such as Rohini in northwest Delhi and Dabri in southwest Delhi, and said this was part of a wider plan to create unrest. What did the police say? Senior police officers said the video was widely shared on social media and appeared to be aimed at creating fear and disturbing communal harmony. Because of the high security in place ahead of Republic Day, police treated the threat as serious.

After the video surfaced, teams from the Special Cell and local police searched the areas mentioned by Pannun. However, police said no pro-Khalistan posters or related material were found during these checks. Police said Pannun’s claims about posters in Rohini and Dabri have not been confirmed so far. The Special Cell said further investigation is ongoing to examine the intent and possible impact of the video. Security heightened ahead of Republic Day Security agencies have increased vigilance across Delhi NCR in view of the Republic Day celebrations. Police said any attempt to disturb peace or public order will be dealt with strictly under the law.