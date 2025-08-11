Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Zelenskyy urges PM Modi to limit Russian energy exports, especially oil

Zelenskyy urges PM Modi to limit Russian energy exports, especially oil

In a phone call, Zelenskyy asked Modi to back limits on Russian oil exports, as India reaffirmed support for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Modi, Narendra Modi, Zelenskyy
Modi’s talk with Zelenskyy followed his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in which the two agreed to deepen bilateral ties. | Photo: X@NarendraModi
BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 9:05 PM IST
In a telephone conversation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi his views on recent developments related to Ukraine, and said it was necessary to “limit the export of Russian energy”, particularly oil.
 
Modi’s talk with Zelenskyy followed his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in which the two agreed to deepen bilateral ties. The Modi-Putin conversation came two days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to impose a 25 per cent penalty on India for its purchase of Russian crude oil.
 
Putin and Trump are set to meet at a summit in Alaska on August 15, a meeting India has welcomed. “This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, ‘This is not an era of war’,” it said. India, therefore, endorses the upcoming summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts, the MEA added.
 
In his conversation with Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s steadfast and consistent position in favour of a peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace. “The PM reiterated India’s commitment to extend all possible support in this regard,” the MEA said. The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in touch, the MEA added. 
 
Zelenskyy said he discussed “in detail” important issues with Modi, including “bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation”. “I am grateful to the prime minister for his warm words of support for our people,” he said. He also stressed the need to “limit the export of Russian energy”, particularly oil. “We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war,” he said. “It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow.”
 
The Ukrainian President added, “It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results.”
 
“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Modi said. “India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” he said in a social media post.
 
On Friday, Putin had briefed Modi on the latest developments concerning Ukraine, and the Prime Minister had reiterated India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Topics :Narendra ModiVladimir PutinZelenskyyIndia UK relation

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

