Zelenskyy urges PM Modi to limit Russian energy exports, especially oil

In a telephone conversation on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi his views on recent developments related to Ukraine, and said it was necessary to “limit the export of Russian energy”, particularly oil.

Modi’s talk with Zelenskyy followed his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in which the two agreed to deepen bilateral ties. The Modi-Putin conversation came two days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to impose a 25 per cent penalty on India for its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Putin and Trump are set to meet at a summit in Alaska on August 15, a meeting India has welcomed. “This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. “As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, ‘This is not an era of war’,” it said. India, therefore, endorses the upcoming summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts, the MEA added.

In his conversation with Zelenskyy, the Prime Minister reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position in favour of a peaceful settlement of the conflict and support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace. "The PM reiterated India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard," the MEA said. The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in touch, the MEA added. Zelenskyy said he discussed "in detail" important issues with Modi, including "bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation". "I am grateful to the prime minister for his warm words of support for our people," he said. He also stressed the need to "limit the export of Russian energy", particularly oil. "We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war," he said. "It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow."