Zelenskyy urges India to limit Russia energy exports; PM Modi responds

PM Modi also posted about his conversation with Zelenskyy, stating that he conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict

Modi-Zelenskyy
The conversation between Zelenskyy and PM Modi comes amid the United States President Donald Trump accusing India of contributing to the war in Ukraine by importing Russian oil. (Photo: X@narendramodi)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and urged him to help limit Russian energy exports, particularly oil, to curb Moscow’s ability to finance its war against Ukraine.
 
Zelenskyy said he also discussed bilateral ties and sanctions against Russia in a long conversation with PM Modi.
 
"I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people. I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.
 
He further added that instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia has the desire to continue the "occupation and killings".
 
"It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results.  We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow," Zelenskyy added. 
 ALSO READ: Will not allow Ukraine's 2nd partition: Zelenskyy ahead of Trump-Putin meet

Need for a peaceful resolution: PM Modi

 
PM Modi also posted about his conversation with Zelenskyy, stating that he conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict.
 
"Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," PM Modi said. 
 
The development comes amid the United States President Donald Trump accusing India of contributing to the war in Ukraine by importing Russian oil. Trump also imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent duty on imports of Russian oil.
 
However, India issued a sharp response to the accusation, calling it  “unjustified and unreasonable".
 
It added that its Russian oil imports are a "necessity" and far less than the trade between Russia and the West. 

PM Modi talks to Putin

 
This also comes three days after PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with both leaders reiterating their resolve to further strengthen the ‘special and privileged strategic partnership’ between India and Russia.
 
PM Modi also invited Putin to visit India for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit, scheduled to be held later this year
 

Topics :Narendra ModiZelenskyyRussia Ukraine ConflictTrump tariffsBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

