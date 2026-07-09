EPFO credits 8.25% PF interest with 5 big changes for members: Explained

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting the 8.25 per cent interest for FY26 into accounts, with members expected to see the updated balance in their passbooks by July 15. The move marks one of the earliest interest credit cycles in recent years and comes alongside a major technology overhaul aimed at making PF services faster and more transparent, according to the government.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the interest amount is being auto-processed under EPFO’s new centralised IT-enabled system, replacing the earlier decentralised framework under which interest credits were typically completed only in October or November after government approval, PTI reported.

The government had approved an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on EPF deposits for FY26 last month. When will members see the interest? According to Mandaviya, EPFO is processing interest worth more than Rs 1.44 trillion for around 340 million member accounts. The interest will first be processed and then verified by field authorities before being credited to members' accounts. Once the process is complete, subscribers should be able to view the updated balance in their EPF passbooks by July 15, as reported by PTI. For salaried employees, the credit does not require any separate application. Once processed, the interest automatically becomes part of the accumulated PF balance.

Why is this year's credit happening earlier? The faster credit is linked to EPFO's implementation of its new Centralised IT-Enabled Services (CITES) 2.01 platform. According to the Labour Ministry, EPFO has shifted from maintaining separate databases at different field offices to a single, centralised database covering all member records. The migration is intended to improve operational efficiency while reducing delays in processing member services. ALSO READ: EPFO rolls out upgraded CITES platform, FY26 PF interest by July 15 The minister said the centralised architecture allows members to access services from any authorised location across the country, much like banking services where customers are no longer tied to a specific branch, PTI reported.

What changes for PF members? Apart from earlier interest credit, the new system introduces several operational changes that could make managing EPF accounts easier. Some of the key changes include: Single digital interface: Members can access PF balances, claim status, pensionable service records and benefits through one unified platform. Faster claim settlements: Claims will now be processed through the centralised system and credited directly through electronic payment channels. Interest till settlement date: Earlier, interest on final PF settlements was calculated only up to the last day of the previous month. Under the revised system, interest will be calculated up to the actual date on which payment is authorised.

Automatic PF transfer after changing jobs: Employees with Aadhaar-linked Universal Account Numbers (UANs) will no longer have to submit transfer requests when changing employers. Eligible transfers will be initiated automatically. Simplified withdrawal categories: The earlier 13 categories for partial withdrawals have been reduced to three broad categories—essential needs such as illness, education and marriage; housing needs; and special circumstances. Higher withdrawal limit Another significant change is the increase in the withdrawal limit. According to the Labour Ministry, members will now be able to withdraw up to 75 per cent of their total PF balance, subject to applicable rules. The simplified withdrawal categories are also expected to make it easier for members to determine their eligibility without navigating multiple provisions.

Easier pension payments too The technology upgrade also changes how pension payments are handled. Under the Centralised Pension Payment System, pension claims processed at any EPFO regional office can now be credited into any bank account across India. Previously, pension payments were linked to the specific bank branch associated with the Pension Payment Order (PPO), limiting flexibility for pensioners. ALSO READ: EPFO ends UAN activation on member portal: Here's how to do it now The new system is expected to remove this dependency and make pension disbursement more convenient, particularly for retirees who relocate or change banks. Why this matters for employees For millions of salaried workers, the changes go beyond receiving annual interest a few months earlier.