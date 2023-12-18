2023: A landmark year with new policies, regulations for life insurers

It was a roller coaster ride for the life insurance companies in 2023. A host of regulations – from taxing high value policies to raising surrender values – was initiated that could shape the sector in the coming years.

In 2022-23, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) removed the segment based limit for expenses and removed the cap on commissions of the companies and put an overall cap on the Expense of Management (EOM). According to insurers and analysts this has given greater flexibility to the companies.

“It was an interesting and exciting year for the insurance industry with enabling provisions from the regulator. The changes in the EOM and deregulation of commissions gives more flexibility to the insurance companies without jeopardizing the interests of the customer,” Bikash Choudhary, Actuarial, Risk, Governance, Product, Strategy IndiaFirst Life.

The permissible costs are based on an amount that is calculated depending on the prescribed percentages in respect of various segments of business written during a financial year. After getting the amount, the board of the company is free to allocate and cross-subsidize their commission and expenses between different products. The norms which came into force in April 2023 will remain effective for 3 years.

Also, the IRDAI’s flagship BIMA Trinity comprising Bima Vistaar, Bima Vahak and Bima Sugam is considered to be a key game changer for the sector.

Further, the regulator also kept the competitive landscape of the space alive by giving approval to new life insurers--- Go Digit Life Insurance, Acko Life Insurance and Creditaccess Life Insurance taking the total number of insurance companies to 27 from the then existing 24.

The regulator also amalgamated three different regulations as per the suggestions by the Regulation Review Committee (RRC). The committee recommended merging the commission and EOM regulations to create a single regulation instead of maintaining separate ones.

The IRDAI also recently set up several task forces including one for bancassurance and another one to examine the implications of Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023.

The bancassurance task force was set up in October 2023 to review the existing framework and improve the efficiency of the system along with addressing complaints on mis-selling/forced selling of policies. The recommendations are expected to be submitted within two months from the date of order

“Considering that only 17.4 per cent of the new business of life insurance comes through bancassurance, the taskforce whose report which is expected around the end of this month will help to understand how the channel can be leveraged to improve insurance penetration,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director, CareEdge.



In December, the IRDAI released an exposure draft proposing higher surrender value for life insurance companies, especially non-participating products. Further, the draft also proposed some modifications in the calculation of the surrender charge.



New business premium of the entire sector declines in 2023, mainly due to drop in Life Insurance Corporation’s business while private sector players managed to post double digit growth.

During the January November period of 2023, the total business premium dropped 10.91 per cent YoY to Rs 3.13 trillion . LIC reported a 23.87 per cent decline in premium to Rs 1.8 trillion. On the other hand, the private sector reported 15.92 per cent growth to Rs 1.32 trillion.

LIC’s decline in new business premium collection which was led to erosion in market share has been attributed to high base of last year. The insurance behemoth is aiming to regain its market share to above 60% by the end of the financial year.

“The insurance sector is largely influenced by discretionary savings behaviour, and the onset of the festive season would have had a limited, timebound impact, although we anticipate a restoration of growth in the future,” said Mohit Rochlani, COO of Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance.

Going forward, focus on protection and tech driven customer centric approach will further help in improving the penetration.

“Overall, the Indian life insurance sector is on a positive trajectory, driven by a growing economy, rising awareness, and technological advancements. While challenges remain, the sector is well- positioned to contribute significantly to India’s financial inclusion goals and secure the future of millions,” Sandeep Mishra, Chief Distribution Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.