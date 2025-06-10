Axis Max Life Insurance appoints Sumit Madan as MD & CEO effective Oct 1

Private life insurer Axis Max Life Insurance on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sumit Madan as managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, effective October 1, 2025, subject to regulatory approvals, according to a press release.

Madan is currently senior director and chief distribution officer (CDO) at the company. He will take over from Prashant Tripathy, who has decided to take early retirement and will step down at the end of the September quarter.

In its press release, the insurer said: “Madan brings over 25 years of experience in establishing and scaling businesses with strategic clarity, people-centric leadership and operational rigour in high-growth and turnaround environments. He has held various leadership roles at financial institutions.”