Taking a leaf out of the mutual fund playbook—famous for the tagline “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai,” which successfully encouraged the public to invest in mutual funds—the non-life insurance industry has launched the campaign “Acha Kiya Insurance Liya” to boost insurance penetration in the country, which remains abysmally low.

The industry has committed ₹120 crore for the first year and is expected to allocate additional funds to ensure the campaign’s success.

The Acha Kiya Insurance Liya campaign highlights the importance of general insurance and how it preserves hard-earned savings during emergencies, accidents, and unforeseen circumstances.

However, this campaign does not cover life insurance. The life insurance industry is separately planning a similar initiative.

The General Insurance Council, an industry body for non-life insurers, has formed an Insurance Awareness Committee comprising industry leaders such as Tapan Singhel (MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance), Mayank Bathwal (MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance), Shanai Ghosh (MD & CEO, Zuno General Insurance), B S Rahul (CMD, United India Insurance), Krishnan Ramachandran (MD & CEO, Niva Bupa Health Insurance), and Anand Roy (MD & CEO, Star Health and Allied Insurance). The committee will focus on boosting insurance awareness across the country. To increase penetration, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has also set an ambitious goal of “Insurance for All” by 2047, whereby every citizen will have life, health, and property insurance, and every enterprise will have insurance solutions.

The push stems from the fact that almost 25 years after liberalisation, insurance penetration remains weak. ALSO READ: Over 80% insured persons unsure about efficacy of health cover: Survey Despite efforts by the regulator, insurance penetration in India slipped to 3.7 per cent in FY24 from 4 per cent the previous year. Non-life insurance penetration remained stagnant at 1 per cent, while life insurance penetration declined to 2.8 per cent from 3 per cent in 2022–23. The global average for insurance penetration stands at 7 per cent. “If we can make insurance affordable and accessible, there will be an uptake. Unless there is awareness of the benefits of insurance, unless people know what is available to them and how it suits them, the uptake may not be as much as we would like—and that is not good for the nation. I am very happy about this campaign. It will really build awareness,” said Deepak Sood, Member (Non-Life), Irdai.

“The amount of data, claims, and customers the general insurance industry handles is phenomenal. But the stress on the customer’s mind is highest when interacting with general insurance. So even the slightest unpleasant experience can escalate. That said, we are not shying away—we must keep pushing ourselves. This campaign is an endeavour to make a difference for the country,” said Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. He added, “The Council has approved a five-year period during which all companies will contribute to this fund to sustain the campaign. It will be a constant industry effort.”