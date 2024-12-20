Banca cap may impact banks' net profit by 1-2%, says IIFL Securities

If bancassurance caps are introduced by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to curb mis-selling, they could potentially shave off 15–30 per cent of banks’ fee income from selling insurance and reduce their net profit by 1–2 per cent, said an IIFL Securities note on Friday. It added that major banks such as Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank could be among the most impacted lenders.

“…banks’ bancassurance income pool of $1.7 billion has been growing at a 25 per cent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last three years, with a higher contribution to revenue for private banks. Our analysis shows banks’ banca fee income could decline by 15–30 per cent, and profit after tax (PAT) could be impacted by 1–2 per cent if banca caps are introduced. However, the actual impact could be mitigated if there is a phased implementation,” the report mentioned.

Bancassurance has generated more than Rs 14,500 crore in commission income for the banking sector in India, representing 2 per cent of their total revenue in FY24.

The contribution of bancassurance to banks’ overall fee income and total revenue is higher for private banks at 10 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, compared to 7 per cent and 1 per cent for state-owned banks, the report said. It added that despite most private banks following an open architecture policy, the salience of banca income is higher for them because they remain a dominant distribution channel for their insurance subsidiaries.

Additionally, in a separate report, IIFL Securities cautioned that any bancassurance caps introduced by Irdai could impair the insurance industry’s ability to sell insurance unless they come with a long enough glide path of 3–5 years, giving insurers enough time to build alternate distribution channels.

“…mis-selling may not be limited to just the banca channel (and could be prevailing in agency too). In such cases, these caps may not fully resolve the issue and may be difficult to implement, as seen in the UPI payment market share as well,” said the IIFL Securities note.

According to the report, among insurers, the most impacted would be SBI Life Insurance, Max Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Around one-third of individual life insurance business is sourced via the banca distribution channel. While the banca share for private insurers is higher at 53 per cent relative to 3 per cent for public sector insurers.

Reports suggested that Irdai is likely to bring in regulations to limit the overdependence of life insurance companies on their parent banks for business sourced through bank channels. Bancassurance is a partnership between banks and insurance companies to sell insurance products through bank branches. In October 2023, Irdai formed a task force to review the existing bancassurance framework and improve its efficiency amid complaints of mis-selling or forced selling of policies.

Recently, both the finance minister and the Irdai chairman expressed concerns about mis-selling or forced selling of insurance products via banks. They stressed the need to restore customer confidence in the system while urging lenders to focus on their core banking services.

In FY23, around 50 per cent of customer grievances against private insurers (20 per cent for the overall industry) were related to unfair business practices. However, these constituted a meagre ~0.1 per cent of new policies sold, the report said.