Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai asks insurers, distributors to form fraud risk management framework

Irdai asks insurers, distributors to form fraud risk management framework

Irdai has asked insurers and reinsurers to implement anti-fraud frameworks and cybersecurity systems by April 2026, including data sharing and blacklisting via IIB

insurers, insurance
premium
Representative image
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 4:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers, reinsurers and distributing channels to form a framework to address and manage risks emanating from fraud. The guidelines will be effective from April 1, 2026.
 
Irdai has asked insurance companies to target a zero tolerance for fraud and put in place an appropriate risk management framework. The companies are also expected to have a board approved anti-fraud policy, which includes red flag indicators, adequate procedures to deter, prevent, detect, report and remedy fraud, among others.
 
They also have to set up a fraud monitoring committee (FMC), which is responsible for operationalising the fraud risk management framework. They are also required to form a fraud monitoring unit, independent from internal audit, to support FMC in discharging its functions and effective implementation of measures suggested by FMC.
 
Irdai has also asked insurers to establish and implement robust cybersecurity framework to protect against evolving cyber frauds or threats to prevent Cyber of New Age fraud. This should also continuously monitor and strengthen systems and processes for fraud risk management, such as incident databases, customer verification, and access control.
 
Further, insurers also have to ensure that data available with insurers is effectively utilised to prevent frauds in insurance sector, all insurers shall participate in the Fraud Monitoring Technology Framework, as applicable to its businesses, made available by the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB) to help the industry combat fraud and protect policyholders and all stakeholders.
 
“All insurers shall share with IIB the details of distribution channels, hospitals, third party vendors and fraud perpetrators blacklisted, and IIB shall maintain the caution repository concerning all such details in order to safeguard the integrity of the insurance sector by preventing the involvement of those with a record of fraudulent activities,” Irdai said.
 
The IIB, in a joint consultation with Life Insurance Council and General Insurance Council, is also asked to adopt a unique identifier, procedure and timeless for reporting necessary details for caution repository to be maintained.
 
Reinsurers and distributing channels, except for individuals, have also been asked to form similar fraud risk management framework commensurate with their business size and risk profile.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Life insurers' new business premium rises 14.8% in September 2025

AHPI, insurers discuss common empanelment and faster claims for patients

Rethink insurance delivery to reach rural India: Irdai's Deepak Sood

Climate-linked insurance scheme: Why govt is exploring it and what's ahead

Govt considers introducing nationwide climate-linked insurance scheme

Topics :IRDAIInsurerscybersecurity

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story