Bima Sugam to roll out in phases for insurers, intermediaries, customers

Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) on Friday said that the digital insurance marketplace Bima Sugam will be enabled in a phased manner for customers and intermediaries to transact, starting in the current year.

“The platform will initially be open for insurers to begin pilot integrations and consequently there will be progressive onboarding of insurers and intermediaries. The platform will be enabled in a phased manner for customers and intermediaries to transact starting in the current year. This step-by-step approach, aligned with board-approved timelines, will ensure smooth adoption, strong compliance, and secure customer experience before full-scale rollout,” BSIF said in a statement.

The company also said that the official website of Bima Sugam will go live soon. The technology build and insurer engagement are progressing according to board-approved timelines. Bima Sugam is part of Irdai’s broader Bima Trinity, which also includes Bima Vistaar — a rural-focused composite insurance product — and Bima Vahaak, a women-centric agent network that will sell Bima Vistaar products through the Sugam platform. Protean eGov Technologies has been appointed as the technology partner for the platform’s development, implementation, and maintenance. ExecutiveAccess is engaged as HR consultant to oversee recruitment, while EY is providing advisory support.