Health insurers record robust growth in Oct following GST rationalisation

While non-life insurers reported muted premium growth in October, standalone health insurers (SAHI) recorded a robust 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in premiums. This growth was driven by pent-up demand in the retail health insurance segment, supported by the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) — which improved affordability — and the normalisation of 1/N accounting norms.

According to data released by the General Insurance Council, standalone health insurers (SAHI) reported 38.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums for October, reaching ₹3,738.34 crore.

Among major players, Star Health and Allied Insurance recorded 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums, Care Health Insurance posted a 34.22 per cent increase, while Niva Bupa registered a strong 66.55 per cent Y-o-Y growth during the month.

“Growth returned for SAHIs (at 38.4 per cent Y-o-Y) as 1/N accounting is in the base and also likely due to pent-up demand on account of retail health plans being GST-exempt now,” analysts at Nuvama said in a report. In September, the GST on individual health and life insurance premiums was reduced from 18 per cent to zero. The industry has passed on the entire benefit of this tax cut to consumers, enhancing affordability. This move is expected to drive higher sales and further increase insurance penetration in the coming months. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) had revised the formats for reporting and excluded the reporting of premiums from long-term policies with effect from October 1, 2024, which is expected to be normalised from October 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, non-life insurers — which include general insurers, standalone health insurers, and specialised PSU insurers — recorded a 0.07 per cent uptick in premiums to ₹29,617.60 crore. Data indicated that general insurers collected ₹25,464 crore in premiums in October, marking 1.72 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The multi-line general insurers were impacted by the revision in GST rates on vehicles, which also resulted in a lower sum insured and reduced motor insurance premiums for companies, experts said. Among insurers, public sector general insurers recorded growth in their premiums. The largest insurer, New India Assurance, reported a 17.65 per cent Y-o-Y increase in premiums; state-owned United India Insurance experienced 4.32 per cent Y-o-Y growth; National Insurance saw a 14.10 per cent Y-o-Y rise; and Oriental Insurance’s premiums inched up 0.92 per cent.

Among major private general insurers, ICICI Lombard experienced premium growth of 16.30 per cent Y-o-Y, while Bajaj Allianz General reported a steep 50.5 per cent Y-o-Y decline, and HDFC Ergo saw a decrease of 14.97 per cent Y-o-Y. According to a Nuvama report, the industry’s gross direct premium income (GDPI) grew 0.2 per cent Y-o-Y on a high base (24.1 per cent Y-o-Y in October 2024). Public multi-line insurers logged GDPI growth of 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y, outperforming private multi-line insurers, which reported a contraction of 3.4 per cent Y-o-Y. PSU aggression likely continued in the motor segment.