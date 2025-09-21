Insurers to pass on GST cut, expect slight demand rise in policies

Life and health insurance companies are preparing to implement the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates starting Monday. According to industry insiders, insurers plan to pass on the entire reduction in GST to customers without altering product pricing at this stage.

While some insurers are fully prepared with their entire product lineup updated to reflect the new GST rates, others may initially offer only their best-selling products until the rest are aligned with the revised tax structure.

Insurers also anticipate a slight increase in demand from Monday, as many customers had postponed purchases in anticipation of the new GST rates.

“We will be ready with our key products, though some may take a bit more time. We are not revising product prices and will be passing on the full GST reduction to policyholders. System updates are currently underway, but we are ensuring that the core products, which make up the majority of our sales, are ready from day one,” said the chief executive officer of a large private sector life insurance company. Earlier this month, the GST Council announced a complete exemption from GST on all individual life insurance policies — including term life, unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs), and endowment policies — as well as their reinsurance. The move aims to make insurance more affordable and expand coverage across the country. Similarly, all individual health insurance policies — including family floater and senior citizen plans — and their reinsurance have also been exempted to boost penetration.

At the time of the announcement, insurers were uncertain about whether the entire benefit could be passed on to policyholders. The withdrawal of input tax credit (ITC) is expected to increase operational costs for insurers, putting pressure on margins. To maintain profitability, insurers would need to reprice products — a process that could take some time, according to industry insiders. “Everything will be ready on time. We have had nearly two weeks to implement the changes, so we expect a smooth rollout. Starting September 22, all rates will be GST-free. We are passing on the entire GST cut to policyholders — at least for now. We will assess the situation further and decide on the next steps accordingly,” said the chief executive officer of another private sector life insurer.

“Some customers had delayed purchase decisions in the interim, so we will get a clearer picture on Monday regarding any pent-up demand. That said, I do not expect a flood of new business immediately,” he added. “We are actively promoting this update across all customer touch points, clearly communicating that GST is no longer a part of the premium. Customers now only need to pay the net premium amount. To ensure maximum awareness, we have already initiated communication activities on our social media platforms. Very soon, this update will also be reflected on our website, where all product information is displayed prominently,” said Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, one of the largest non-life insurance companies in the country.

“The updated premium structure has been clearly communicated to ensure consistency and transparency across all channels. Our systems have been fully equipped and are prepared to handle this significant change from day one, ensuring a seamless transition for both our partners and customers,” the company said. It added that it anticipated a strong response, with many individuals expected to increase the sum insured of their health insurance policies, given the improved affordability. “We also expect to see not just new purchases in health insurance, but a significant number of customers opting to upgrade existing coverage. This includes choosing higher sum insured options and adding super top-up covers, which will further strengthen their financial safety,” the company further said.