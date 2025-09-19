Home / Finance / Insurance / Non-life insurers report single digit growth in premiums in FY26 so far

Non-life insurers report single digit growth in premiums in FY26 so far

General insurance premiums as well as those for standalone health insurers reported single-digit growth in the April-August period of FY26

Insurance
Representative Picture | File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
In the April-August period of FY26, non-life insurers recorded Rs 1.34 trillion in premiums, a 6.05 per cent annual growth over corresponding period in the last financial year. General life insurers clocked nearly 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 1.15 trillion. Meanwhile, standalone health insurers (SAHI) posted 8.78 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 16,130.87 crore. The premiums by specialised insurers were down 4.04 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,124.24 crore.  
   

Topics :Non-life insurance premiumNon-life insuranceNon-life insurers

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

