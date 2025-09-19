Non-life insurers report single digit growth in premiums in FY26 so far

In the April-August period of FY26, non-life insurers recorded Rs 1.34 trillion in premiums, a 6.05 per cent annual growth over corresponding period in the last financial year. General life insurers clocked nearly 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 1.15 trillion. Meanwhile, standalone health insurers (SAHI) posted 8.78 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 16,130.87 crore. The premiums by specialised insurers were down 4.04 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,124.24 crore.