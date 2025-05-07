Indo-Pak tension: War risk premium in marine, aviation sector may inch up

Following the flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan, insurance experts believe that war risk premiums for the marine and aviation sectors could rise if the tensions persist over an extended period.

Additionally, experts said that reinsurance premium rates in the aviation and marine segments might see an upward revision in the short term if the tension between the two nations continues.

“While there is no immediate systemic impact, localised pricing hardening, revised exclusions, and portfolio de-risking from cautious reinsurers are likely if tensions persist or incidents escalate,” said Nymphea Batra, CEO, Guy Carpenter India. “The immediate impact in the reinsurance market with heightened geopolitical tensions or incidents could lead to increased risk premiums. Terrorism and political violence covers may see repricing; marine and aviation treaties could face scrutiny for cross-border exposure. There is already an increased demand for standalone war covers, however this may not be available immediately,” Batra added.

According to insurance experts, commercial lines—including property, fire and other segments—do not cover "war", as war on land is historically a standard exclusion. However, war cover may be bought under marine hull and cargo, and aviation segments. This means that an escalation will not have any direct impact on rates for many insurance covers. Still, developments on the ground may influence rates and coverage, as reinsurers evaluate the implications of the attacks. “Amid this geopolitical tension, war-related uncertainty might result in higher premiums in aviation and marine insurance in the long term. However, it is not likely to happen immediately. Also, considering that most commercial carriers have already stopped using Pakistan’s airspace, any rate revision will take some time. The situation is still not very alarming,” said a reinsurance official.

Marine and aviation are relatively small segments, accounting for 1.80 per cent and 0.36 per cent respectively of the Rs 3.07 trillion general insurance industry in FY25. War insurance is a high-risk offering with very limited domestic availability and highly volatile pricing, experts said. There is also increased risk of cyber warfare, which is likely to push cyber premium rates higher or result in reinsurers reassessing cyber reinsurance treaties. “Marine cargo and hull are in international waters, so their rates will increase. The second cover where I believe rates will rise is cyber, because IT experts in opposing countries are likely to initiate cyber warfare. The aviation sector will also see a rate increase. We are seeing an increase in queries from customers for war insurance cover,” another insurance broker said.